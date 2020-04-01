Nursing union to protest at Las Vegas hospital, others over ‘lack of preparedness’

Registered nurses at 15 hospitals in seven states — including MountainView — are planning to voice their concerns today about what they say is a lack of preparedness at the hospitals for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A temporary fence, behind which a construction project is being carried out, is shown at MountainView Hospital, 3100 Tenaya Way, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (Jan Hogan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nurses affiliated with the Nevada chapter of the national Nurses Organizing Committee prepare to protest outside MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to address what they say is high turnover rates and under staffing. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Registered nurses at 15 hospitals in seven states — including a hospital in Las Vegas — are planning to voice their concerns today about what they say is a lack of preparedness at the hospitals for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release issued by the group National Nurses United said protests are planned across the seven states because a lack of preparedness “places nurses, other staff, and patients at risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.”

One of the hospitals listed in the release describing the protests is MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, in Las Vegas. The hospitals scheduled for protests are all run by HCA Healthcare.

“Nurses at various HCA hospitals are reporting that they have had to work without proper protective equipment,” said Jean Ross, RN, president of National Nurses United, which represents 10,000 RNs at 19 HCA hospitals in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and Texas.

“Nurses say they are not informed when they are exposed to an infected patient,” Ross said. “They are told to unsafely reuse masks and at one hospital they are even being told not to wear masks because it ‘scared the patients.’ ”

A protest is planned at MountainView from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for the HCA Healthcare could not be immediately reached for comment early Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.