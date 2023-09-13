Powerball jackpot rising after 2 months of no winners

The Wednesday Powerball drawing is at least halfway to a billion, with a $550 million jackpot and an estimated cash value of $266 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket is seen at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s been nearly two months since one of the national lottery jackpots reached the billion-dollar range without anybody hitting all the correct digits.

Well, the Wednesday 8 p.m. PDT Powerball drawing is at least halfway there with a $550 million jackpot. The estimated cash value would be $266 million.

In was July 19 when a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles not far from skid row sold the winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth-largest prize in U.S. history and the third-largest in the history of the game.

The winner has not been made public.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

One winner in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing in early July, the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for each lottery cost $2 with an option to multiply any prize except the jackpot.

Contact Marvn Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.