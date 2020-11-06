Rising COVID cases could pause large events in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District recommends against approving “at this time” events of more than 250 people due to coronavirus trends.

People enter the COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with University Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada Health District is recommending against approving “at this time” large gatherings of more than 250 people in Clark County, which is experiencing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.

The recommendation could put on hold large events scheduled at major venues such as Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, among others.

In late September, Gov. Steve Sisolak raised the cap on gatherings from 50 to 250 people or 50 percent of capacity, whichever number is lower. Under the governor’s directive, venues with capacity for more than 2,500 can request approval of plans for large gatherings of up to 10 percent of total capacity. In easing restrictions, Sisolak noted the downward trend in public health metrics, including a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a declining test positivity rate.

But a lot can happen in a month. In October, the number of cases, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all rose in Clark County and across the state, as they did in much of the country.

In making recommendations regarding large gatherings, the health district will analyze metrics including seven-day average for cases, capacity for case investigation and contact tracing, and seven-day averages for hospitalizations, Southern Nevada Health District official Misty Robinson told the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force Thursday afternoon.

The district not only is recommending against approval of events but, if the impact on local health infrastructure worsens, may recommend cancellations.

“We will also recommend that events that already have been approved be cancelled if the local health infrastructure is trending toward capacity for three consecutive days seven days prior to their event,” Robinson said.

If the local health infrastructure is exceeding capacity, the health district may also recommend that the limit on gatherings be reduced below 250, she said.

Plans for 19 separate large events have been submitted to Clark County for review, including events at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and T-Mobile Arena, hotel-casinos and a church, according to a list provided by the county on Thursday.

UNLV has requested approval to have fans at its football games at Allegiant Stadium, for example, while T-Mobile Arena has requested to host college basketball.

The local health district has the authority to deny requests for large gatherings, a state official said.

“The large gathering approval process requires that event organizers get approval from the local health district prior to submitting a plan to the state for review,” said Terri Williams, public information office for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

“The Governor has given local and regional authorities the ability to tighten restrictions or enhance enforcement beyond the levels set for the entire state when conditions warrant,” Williams said. “If SNHD is limiting attendance at an event occurring in Clark County, the approval would be denied by SNHD and the plan would not be eligible for submission to the state for review.”

Caleb Cage, who directs the state’s COVID-19 response, said Friday that he was “encouraged” by the health district’s stance.

The governor has “encouraged local governments and health districts to institute more strict mitigation measures than what the state has provided in the baseline standards,” Cage said.

“We’re encouraged at this decision, and we hope that they will make it a formal part of their mitigation plan” for reducing the impact of COVID-19.

Robinson said that the health district would begin to post additional public health metrics to its COVID-19 dashboard to assist event-planners with their decision-making.

