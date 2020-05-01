Smith’s extends store hours, requires masks for employees

Smith’s Food Drug has announced expanded operating hours for its stores for the general public and senior shoppers.

Smith’s Food & Drug has announced expanded operating hours for its stores for both the general public and senior shoppers.

Starting Sunday, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, people 60 and older will be able to shop from 6 to 8 a.m., with the stores remaining open until 11 p.m. for everyone.

“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain,” spokeswoman Aubriana Martindale said in a statement.

The chain is requiring masks for all employees. There’s no minimum requirement for curbside pickup orders, which remain free of a service charge. The company also is accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for curbside pickup.

