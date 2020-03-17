Downtown Summerlin retailers adjusting hours, events postponed

Downtown Summerlin announced Tuesday morning that stores and restaurants are adjusting operating hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and some events that were to be held in the shopping area will be rescheduled.

According to a news release, information about individual stores and restaurants will be posted to Downtown Summerlin’s website.

“Many restaurants are increasing their “To Go” and delivery business so customers can take comfort in their favorite foods at home,” the release said.

Downtown Summerlin also is working to reschedule events that previously were set through April.

“This is in alignment with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) direction that group events of more than 10 people are limited through this time,” the release said.

The Tour de Summerlin and Summerlin Half Marathon, both of which are part of The Wellness Festival, have been rescheduled to Nov. 7, the release said.

