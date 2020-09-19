Summerlin events postponed due to pandemic-related restrictions

Several Summerlin events were postponed until next spring because of gathering restrictions imposed by the state amid the pandemic.

Cyclists ride in Tour de Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wellness Festival in Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Several Summerlin events were postponed Friday because of gathering restrictions imposed by the state amid the pandemic.

The Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon and the Downtown Summerlin Wellness Festival have been postponed from Nov. 7 to April 24 due to state mandates preventing gatherings of more than 50 people, according to a Tour de Summerlin announcement.

The statement said the city of Las Vegas has not approved the event due to the pandemic. Registrations for participants who already signed up for the bike ride will roll over to the new date with no new fees.

“We want to provide you with the best event possible without masks and social distancing, and also being able to include after event festivities and spectators,” the statement said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter