Sun City Summerlin resident with coronavirus dies

A resident of Sun City Summerlin who tested positive for the coronavirus has died. Five others in the 55-and-older community have tested positive.

A view of Sun City Summerlin is seen Friday, March 27,2015. The mastered planned community located in western edge of Las Vegas is a Del Webb development. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

A resident of Sun City Summerlin who tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

Five others in the 55-and-older community, which serves about 12,500 people, have tested positive. Two are hospitalized and three were quarantined at home as of Thursday night, according to an email alert sent to residents.

One of the residents quarantining at home was a housemate of the resident who died, the email noted. None of the residents were identified.

“This information is not being published to scare you, it is being published to inform you,” Mitzi Mills, the community association’s executive director, wrote in the email.

Last week, three Sun City Summerlin residents had tested positive. The person who died was one of those three.

The person who died also golfed at Highland Falls on the same days as one of the residents who is currently hospitalized, though it’s unclear if they golfed together.

That hospitalized resident also has a connection with one now quarantined at home: They both participated in Suncoast Bowling League on Fridays, according to the email alert.

The one currently at home also bowled on Sundays, the email noted.

Another Sun City Summerlin resident who tested positive and is quarantined at home regularly worked out at the Desert Vista Fitness Center in early and mid-March. The resident also golfed three times at Eagle Crest.

All community and fitness centers in Sun City Summerlin are currently closed, as well as three separate golf clubhouses that serve residents.

The community association of Sun City Anthem, a similar 55-and-older community in Henderson that serves about 13,000 people, is unaware of any coronavirus cases among residents or staff.

All Sun City Anthem community and fitness centers are also closed.

As of Friday morning, 1,279 people in Clark County have tested positive for the coronavirus and 39 have died.

Typically, four out of five people with confirmed cases experience mild symptoms. Globally, older adults have experienced more severe symptoms.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.