Italian Air Force makes grand appearance over the Strip

The Italian Air Force's precision demonstration team Frecce Tricolori will fly over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday afternoon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Italian Air Force’s aerial demonstration team, Aeronautica Militare, flies over the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2024 - 1:54 pm

The Italian Air Force flew over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.

The Frecce Tricolori, the air force’s precision demonstration team, took off from Nellis Air Force Base and flew from north to south over the Strip between 1 and 2 p.m., according to Nellis.

The team is recognized by their aircrafts’ green, red, and white contrails.

Frecce Tricolori’s flyover is part of the team’s 2024 North America tour, the air base said. After Las Vegas, the group flew to Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California, for a Fourth of July flyover.

Frecce Tricolori commander Lt. Col. Massimiliano Salvatore said this is the first time in 32 years that the team has toured North America.

“This incredible adventure will undoubtedly be a historic moment in international air shows,” Salvatore said in a statement.

The 11 MB-339 aircrafts are covering over 14,000 miles between nine events and 17 flyovers during the tour.

Fans of the Air Force Thunderbirds will have to wait until April 2025 to see the squad fly at Nellis’ annual Aviation Nation show after the event was rescheduled “due to emerging mission requirements,” the air base announced last year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

