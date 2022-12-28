I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for seven miles from the California border, officials said Wednesday.

Cars head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for seven miles from the California border on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The backup was reported in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m. and then at 3 p.m. Wednesday by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Prepare for long delays and safe travel,” the tweet said.

By 5 p.m., another tweet from the commission didn’t say if there was still a backup, but did report slow holiday traffic.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ashlee Wellman said in a text message that the backup was caused by traffic congestion and not by any crashes.

“Heavy holiday traffic,” the RTC said in its tweet.

“It looks like the backup is due to high-volume holiday traffic, and may also be from extreme weather that might have delayed some travelers,” said Melanie Sanchez, marketing and communications coordinator at the RTC of Southern Nevada, in an email.

The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, traffic was backed up 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the backup was seven miles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.