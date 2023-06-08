Tropicana set for overnight closure in resort corridor

Tropicana Avenue between the resort corridor and Interstate 15 is set to fully close to traffic overnight next week.

Motorists navigate through the diverging diamond interchange that was added on Tropicana over I-15 following Dropicana, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tropicana Avenue between the resort corridor and Interstate 15 is set to fully close to traffic overnight next week.

The stretch of Tropicana between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York will close between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. June 15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Currently set up in a temporary diverging diamond interchange while work continues on the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project, the closure is needed for crews to make adjustments and repairs to the striping and pavement markings and the relocating of median barrier railing.

The overnight work will also include the closure of the I-15 northbound offramp to Tropicana, and the Tropicana onramp to I-15 southbound. Those ramps will remain open in the daytime hours.

The Transportation Department has had to make multiple adjustments to the interchange since being implemented in January after Dropicana, where the north half of the Tropicana bridge was demolished. The adjustments have lead to similar overnight closures of the stretch of Tropicana.

A diverging interchange will be in place through mid-2024, but in the fall the configuration will change when the rebuilt northern half of the Tropicana bridge reopens and the south side is torn down.

“It aims to improve traffic operations, enhance safety, and provide a more efficient use of space during construction,” Justin Hopkins, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

The two most common mistakes drivers make through the diverging interchange are motorists traveling in both the east and westbound lanes not crossing over into their lane, leading to driving in the wrong direction after the diverging intersection, the agency previoulsy noted.

As drivers approach the interchange, they should heed signage and pavement markers to move to the left side of the road.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.