UNLV drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination, testing site closing

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus will be closed next week.

The site at 851 E. Tropicana Ave., just east of Paradise Road, across from UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, will be closed from Sunday through Christmas.

It will reopen Dec. 26, for its normal operations of five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

About 500 tests and 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are free and available each night on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people age 12 and up, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Pediatric vaccines also are available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

The drive-thru site at UNLV is operated by Clark County, the Nevada National Guard, the Southern Nevada Health District and other partners. To date more than 22,000 tests and 3,700 vaccinations have been administered at the site, which originally operated in the parking lot of UNLV’s Stan Fulton building before moving to its current location this fall.

While no appointments are available at the site for tests or vaccinations, clients seeking COVID-19 tests there are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive their test results through the phone number or email address they provide.

A Color registration link for the location is available on the company’s website at https://tinyurl.com/yhvadbjv. Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process.

For test result inquiries, contact Color at (844) 531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.