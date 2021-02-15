56°F
Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies join Nevada’s COVID vaccine drive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 11:08 am
 
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las ...
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada residents in eligible groups can receive COVID-19 vaccines at many Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the state.

More than 40 stores are giving injections by appointment only, including more than 35 in the Las Vegas Valley. A list of local pharmacies is below.

People who want to be vaccinated are advised to check snhd.org to make sure they are their eligible to obtain the vaccine. More information is available at CDC.gov/Covidvaccine.

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit: www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.

Covid 19 Vaccine Locations Walmart and Sams Clubs Nevada 2-9-21 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

