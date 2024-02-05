Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming

Harry Reid International Airport set a daily rainfall record Monday as the “Pineapple Express” fire hose delivers heavy rain to the valley.

Last week’s warm and sunny weather has made way for record-breaking rain and chill in the valley. And the week is far from over.

Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.37 inches of rain Monday, breaking the Feb. 5 record of 0.33 inches set in 1948, the National Weather Service reported.

Just a week ago, the airport saw 72 degrees, breaking a record for the date.

Wet conditions today have broken a daily rainfall record at Harry Reid Airport. The previous record was 0.33" set in 1948. There is a chance of some additional showers before midnight so the total could climb further yet. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Nwx9pFcqeQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 6, 2024

The “Pineapple Express” fire hose delivering heavy rain to the Las Vegas Valley should continue until at least Monday evening, says the service.

“The fire hose that you see on radar is what we are doing most of the day,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said about 9 a.m. Monday. “It should be fairly constant until about 4 to 7 p.m. when there’s a good chance it will back off overnight.”

Over an inch of rain was recorded Monday at Red Rock Canyon, with parts of Summerlin seeing half an inch by 5:30 p.m., according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. Southeast Henderson saw the least amount of rain in the valley, recording as little as 0.04 inches of rain in some areas.

Boulder City’s gauges recorded no rainfall.

Wondering when to expect precipitation over the next two days? Check out the video below for our latest thoughts!

🌧️☔🏔️❄️#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/ETKnjC7JB6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 5, 2024

Some automatic reporting gauges in the Spring Mountains showed 6 to 10 inches of snow overnight with Rainbow Canyon getting the higher figure, Nickerson said.

Plenty more snow is in the forecast for the Spring Mountains through Tuesday night. Avoid the area as winter conditions will make travel difficult or impossible. #nvwx #vegasweather https://t.co/FCGbgNIEiW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 5, 2024

The forecast before the storm moved in from the coast projected 1 to 3 feet of snow for the Spring Mountains.

Lee Canyon recorded 6 inches of snow overnight on Monday. The area was hit by an avalanche, and Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads were closed to all traffic, except residents.

The Spring Mountains had an 80 percent chance of heavy snow on Monday evening, with a 100 percent chance Tuesday morning. Snow is forecasted every day this week through Saturday in the Spring Mountaisn, according to the weather service.

Airport sees delays due to low clouds

Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport were seeing inbound flights delayed at their origin by about 58 minutes on average Monday due to low clouds, according to FlightAware. Departures were seeing average delays between 16 and 30 minutes at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

With it being Super Bowl week, the airport should be busier than usual each day this week and especially next Monday.

Where is the sun?

The “fire hose” was expected to aim a bit to the west on Monday, backing off on moisture for the valley overnight, but then return its aim to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Nickerson said.

Later Tuesday it is expected to aim more toward the east, again slowing the rainfall for the valley.

Wednesday should see a slow down in the rain with a 20 percent chance forecast into Friday.

‘We could see rain the whole time, just lighter later in the week,” Nickerson said.

The official forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

More than 10 inches of rain has fallen across the Los Angeles area since Sunday, with plenty more to come. Significant flooding is ongoing and expected to expand/worsen as rain continues to fall. Don't put yourself in harm's way, turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/rVK1TOHFBk — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 5, 2024

‘Historic’ storm in Los Angeles

A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city’s large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California.

A 11 a.m. Monday post on X from the Los Angeles weather service office said more than 10 inches of rain had fallen on the Los Angeles area since Sunday night “with plenty more to come.”

The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. About 1.4 million people in the Los Angeles area, including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash flood warning Monday morning. Up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called the flash flooding and threat of mudslides “a particularly dangerous situation.”

Already crews were rescuing people from swift-moving water in various parts of Southern California.

Gushing rivers carried mud, rocks and objects from people’s multimillion-dollar homes, including coolers, ladders and plastic crates, in Studio City, an area named after a movie studio lot, on the backside of the Hollywood Hills. Several homes were damaged, including one with a crumpled garage door from the debris slide.

A text late Sunday alerted Keki Mingus that a neighbor’s house at the top of a hill was in trouble.

“Mud, rocks and water came rushing down through their house and another neighbor’s house and into our street,” Mingus said as water continued to rush down the road around dawn on Monday. “I can’t believe it. It looks like a river that’s been here for years. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A record 4.1 inches (10.41 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, blowing past the previous record of 2.55 inches (6.48 centimeters) set in 1927, the National Weather Service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.