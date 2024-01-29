69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas breaks January daily heat record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 3:56 pm
 
Softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/La ...
Softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last week’s chill and rain has now made way for record-breaking warmth. And it’s only January.

The high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 72 degrees Monday, breaking the record for the date set in 2018 at 71 degrees. In a post on X, the National Weather Service said that temperature was recorded at 2:35 p.m.

It’s the second time Las Vegas has seen at least 70 degrees this year. The valley saw 70 on Sunday, the agency said.

It’ll remain sunny and warm this week, which likely will be followed by days of rain, according to divisions of the service.

Winter storm watch

Earlier Monday, the service issued a winter storm watch for the Las Vegas region, starting Wednesday night into Friday. Snow accumulations up to 8 inches between 5,000 and 7,000 feet are expected in the mountains, with areas above 7,000 feet getting as much as 18 inches.

Expect rain in the valley and high temperatures in the 50s, similar to last week.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
2
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
3
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
4
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
5
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Israeli kibbutz members call for hostage release deal
Israeli kibbutz members call for hostage release deal
Kelce popular Super Bowl MVP pick, but no props for Swift
Kelce popular Super Bowl MVP pick, but no props for Swift
‘It is all gone’: Police accuse man of swindling victims in watch selling scheme
‘It is all gone’: Police accuse man of swindling victims in watch selling scheme
Drone that killed U.S. troops in Jordan was mistaken for a U.S. drone, report suggests
Drone that killed U.S. troops in Jordan was mistaken for a U.S. drone, report suggests
Which prospects should Raiders pay attention to at Senior Bowl?
Which prospects should Raiders pay attention to at Senior Bowl?
Family mourns 24-year-old daughter killed in Jordan drone strike
Family mourns 24-year-old daughter killed in Jordan drone strike