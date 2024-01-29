Las Vegas breaks January daily heat record

Harry Reid International Airport set a daily heat record Monday. But don’t expect the warmth to last longer than a few days.

Softball players in Sun City Summerlin enjoy a game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last week’s chill and rain has now made way for record-breaking warmth. And it’s only January.

The high at Harry Reid International Airport reached 72 degrees Monday, breaking the record for the date set in 2018 at 71 degrees. In a post on X, the National Weather Service said that temperature was recorded at 2:35 p.m.

It’s the second time Las Vegas has seen at least 70 degrees this year. The valley saw 70 on Sunday, the agency said.

It’ll remain sunny and warm this week, which likely will be followed by days of rain, according to divisions of the service.

Winter storm watch

Earlier Monday, the service issued a winter storm watch for the Las Vegas region, starting Wednesday night into Friday. Snow accumulations up to 8 inches between 5,000 and 7,000 feet are expected in the mountains, with areas above 7,000 feet getting as much as 18 inches.

Expect rain in the valley and high temperatures in the 50s, similar to last week.