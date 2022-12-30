Rain, wind on track to crash New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, say forecasters

Odds are strong that Las Vegans will see their first New Year’s Eve rain in nearly 80 years, says the weather service. Wind will determine the fate of the fireworks show.

New Year's Eve fireworks could combine with rainfall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's celebration on Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A winter storm forecast to deliver blizzard conditions to the Sierra Mountains through the weeknd is poised to arrive as rain and wind in the Las Vegas Valley during the closing hours of 2022.

The massive New Year’s Eve fireworks show could be endangered if winds are too strong.

An estimated 400,000 revelers are expected to be in Las Vegas, most of them on the Las Vegas Strip. A New Year’s Eve rainstorm would be a first for the Strip since Las Vegas has not received significant rain on the last day of the year since .21 of an inch fell in 1943, decades before the Strip developed.

The only other recorded New Year’s Eve rain was a trace of precipitation with snow flurries in 2014 while .01 of an inch of rain was recorded in 2005.

Wind, not rain, will determine if the the fireworks get launched at midnight.

Officials from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments will make a decision based on wind conditions at 11:30 p.m., and they could delay the show until 1 a.m. If winds are still too strong by 1 a.m., the fireworks will be canceled.

“The most challenging part is always mother nature,” Corey Grucci, the production manager for Fireworks by Grucci, said. “We fire rain or shine, the wind will be the deciding factor.”

In the past, officials have said winds over 10 mph can endanger the show. Last year wind conditions were around that threshold, but ignition went off without a hitch.

The latest on the timing of the rain, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, was not overly encouraging.

“It will start as light rain around 8 to 10 p.m. and then increase from 11 a.m. to midnight,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “The winds will be steady at 15 mph with gusts from 20 to 25 mph.”

She categorized the situation as rainfall in Las Vegas and not a storm.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as heavy snowfall is expected in areas of Southern Nevada and southeast California this weekend. Take extra precaution if traveling! #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/icYGt20n9e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 30, 2022

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings and advisories were issued Friday afternoon by the weather service for most of the rural and mountain areas of Southern Nevada.

Western Nevada will be hit with gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rain through Sunday morning. Several feet of snow are expected to fall in the Sierra range.

Closer to Las Vegas, from 8 to 16 inches of snow above 7,000 feet with some areas possibly receiving more are forecast for the Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston and Sheep Range. Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties will also see 3-5 inches of snow above 6,000 feet.

California was bracing for an atmospheric river of storms starting Friday with the flow moving south from Northern California.

100% chance of rain with high winds

Rain will come into the valley from the west over the Spring Mountains.

Varian advised that neighborhood fireworks could pose issues.

“If people are launching (fireworks) in neighborhoods, the rain won’t be enough to put out any fires,” she said.

She expects maybe a quarter of an inch between 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

“It should clear out of here by late Sunday morning,” Varian said.

Officially, Las Vegas meteorologists gave Saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. A mostly cloudy sky with a high near 64 were forecast.

A south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph will increase to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 33 mph.

On all-important Saturday night, chances of precipitation are listed as 100 percent. South winds of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts to 28 mph are forecast.

On New Year’s Day, showers are a 70 percent probability, mainly before 11 a.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56. Southwest winds of 11-16 mph will become west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 24 mph.

Smoke advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory for smoke and high levels of particulates for Saturday and Sunday because of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The scheduled fireworks on the Strip and anticipated neighborhood fireworks throughout Clark County may create smoke and particle pollution,” the county advised in a news release. “Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Suggestions to help protect yourself include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

