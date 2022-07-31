Showers possible at higher elevations Sunday in Las Vegas

Scattered showers are a possibility Sunday in higher terrain around Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are a 50 percent possibility at higher elevations around Las Vegas on Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes cause the sky to glow over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scattered showers or thunderstorms are a possibility Sunday in higher elevations around Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast puts the chances of afternoon showers at 50 percent. After a morning low near 83, the sky will be partly sunny and the high will be near 97. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Scattered showers are a 30 percent chance Sunday evening before 11 p.m.

The risk of showers continues into the work week with a 40 percent chance on Monday. The high should be near 97.

The forecast calls for dry says Tuesday through Thursday with a risk of showers returning late in the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.