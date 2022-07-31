Showers possible at higher elevations Sunday in Las Vegas
Scattered showers are a possibility Sunday in higher terrain around Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest forecast puts the chances of afternoon showers at 50 percent. After a morning low near 83, the sky will be partly sunny and the high will be near 97. Winds should stay below 10 mph.
Scattered showers are a 30 percent chance Sunday evening before 11 p.m.
The risk of showers continues into the work week with a 40 percent chance on Monday. The high should be near 97.
The forecast calls for dry says Tuesday through Thursday with a risk of showers returning late in the week.
