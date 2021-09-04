Where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Las Vegas Valley

Vaccination clinics are scheduled at these locations in the days and weeks ahead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vaccination clinics are scheduled at the following locations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District:

— Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89014; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., lower level (near Kohl’s).

— UNLV Stan Fulton Building parking lot, 801 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89154; Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., drive through only.

— CSN North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030 and West Charleston, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

— Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107; Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m.

— Department of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS); multiple locations, Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

High school-based clinics, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

— Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89149.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032.

— Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110.

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations, Monday and Friday: 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

— 2621 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89104.

— 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, 89147.

— 7170 North Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, 89131.

Third doses

Third doses of COVID-19 are available for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Third doses can be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (additional doses are currently not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). People who have questions about their specific medical conditions should talk their health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is right for them. Additional information and resources are available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-toolkit.

More information about community vaccination site locations can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.