A look back at every Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei football game

Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei have played three times. Their fourth meeting Friday in California will likely decide the 2024 high school football national title.

Mater Dei senior running back Glenn Harper (3) breaks off a big run past Bishop Gorman junior defensive back Ammonte Beverly (21) in the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman junior running back Zaiven Ragsdale (6) sprints down the sideline in the first quarter during the Gaels home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Mater Dei junior quarterback Bryce Young (9) sprints up field past Bishop Gorman junior linebacker Bryan Certain (24) in the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a touchdown pass as Mater Dei's defensive back Cory Lavender (26) defends during the second half of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mater Dei won 24-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against Mater Dei, High School from Santa Ana, Calif., at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mater Dei's wide receiver Marcus Harris (10) dives to catch a touchdown pass as Bishop Gorman's defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (6) defends during the second half of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mater Dei won 24-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei (California) have solidified themselves as the top high school football programs in the nation over the past decade.

Gorman has won four mythical national titles (2014, 2015, 2016, 2023), and Mater Dei has six titles (1994, 1996, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021).

The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Ana, California, in what could be the de facto high school football national championship game. Mater Dei (1-0) is ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, and Gorman (2-0) is No. 2.

To claim another championship, the Gaels must earn their first win against the Monarchs.

Here’s a look back at all three meetings between the high school football powers:

2017: Mater Dei 35, Bishop Gorman 21

Gorman had won the previous three national championships and was on a 55-game winning streak.

But Gorman’s run of dominance came to an end on Sept. 1 in Santa Ana in its first meeting with Mater Dei. The Gaels’ last loss before the defeat was on Oct. 4, 2013, to Booker T. Washington (Florida) 28-12.

Former Southern California and Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels completed 19 of 31 passes for 309 yards and threw two touchdowns for Mater Dei, which was ranked No. 1 at the time and went on to go 15-0 and win the national championship.

The Monarchs were ahead 14-7 at halftime and led the rest of the way. Mater Dei extended its lead to 28-7, but Gorman, ranked No. 3, answered with a pair of touchdowns. The Monarchs sealed the win on the second touchdown run of the night from Glenn Harper.

Now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 39 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, for Gorman.

Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman added 182 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan added 100 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Gaels, who finished 13-2.

2018: Mater Dei 42, Bishop Gorman 0

The running clock is often in effect at Gorman’s Ferttita Field, but it’s almost never happening to the Gaels.

But the clock was ticking against Gorman in its 2018 season opener on Aug. 24. It was the first time the Gaels were shut out since Sept. 16, 2006, by Rock Bridge (Missouri).

Now-Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 10 of 13 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another score for Mater Dei. The Monarchs, ranked No. 3 nationally, had five scoring plays of 34 yards or more.

Gorman, ranked No. 11, managed just 65 yards of offense in the second half. The Gaels failed to capitalize on a pair of early turnovers and could not convert on fourth-and-goal just before halftime trailing 14-0.

Mater Dei went 14-1 and avenged a regular-season loss to St. John Bosco in the postseason to win its second straight national title. Gorman started 2018 1-3, all against out-of-state opponents, but then won 10 straight to finish 11-3.

2022: Mater Dei 24, Bishop Gorman 21

The best game between the schools happened in the most recent meeting at Fertitta Field.

Gorman, ranked No. 6, led by 14 points twice, but No. 3 Mater Dei scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win on Aug. 26 in front of a near-capacity crowd of 5,000.

Mater Dei kicker Andre Medina drilled a 25-yard field goal with over three minutes left, and the Monarchs sealed the win when Gorman turned the ball over on downs on the following possession.

Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado, now at Hawaii, threw touchdown passes to Elija Lofton (Miami) and Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin) to go ahead 14-0. Alejado hit Zachariah Branch (Southern California) later in the third quarter to put the Gaels ahead 21-7.

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown threw three touchdown passes to help the Monarchs rally. Running back Jordon Davison, a four-star recruit and Oregon commit, added 88 rushing yards.

Gorman finished 14-1 in 2022 and ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps. Mater Dei finished ranked No. 2 at 12-1, with its only loss to eventual national champion St. John Bosco in the postseason.

Up next

Who: No. 2 Bishop Gorman at No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, Calif.

TV: Bally Sports SoCal