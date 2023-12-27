Alex Wright’s best of 2023: Gorman, realignment dominate Nevada preps

Review-Journal preps reporter Alex Wright’s top five stories of 2023 include Bishop Gorman’s run to a national title and an eventful realignment process.

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner speaks to his team after they won a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's quarterback Crew Dannels (2) looks for an open pass during the second half of a football game against Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Players huddle with head coach Todd Thomson during a flag football practice at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis, including quarterback Akemi Higa (5), celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lake Mead kicker Gracie Rhodes waits for her turn on the field during a Class 2A high school football game against Lincoln County at Lake Mead Christian Academy on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Henderson. A soccer player with no varsity school team, Rhodes was tapped as kicker for the 2022 and 2023 season. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At the root of the growing sports tree in Las Vegas is high school athletics.

Thousands of athletes and hundreds of coaches put in countless hours to prepare for their seasons. Some athletes will get the opportunity to continue their careers in college. Most do it just for the love of the game. It’s as pure as sports gets.

I started my journalism career by broadcasting football and basketball games on the Desert Pines High School radio station as a student, and I would digest the Nevada Preps website to prepare my game notes.

I’m very lucky that I can tell the stories of all the great teams, athletes and coaches across Southern Nevada at the Review-Journal.

As I reflect on the last calendar year, I want to thank all the fans, Nevada Preps readers, athletes and coaches for making this the best job in the booming Las Vegas sports scene.

Here are the top five high school sports stories from 2023:

1. No. 1 Gorman on verge of another football state, national title

Before the Golden Knights and Aces were at the top of their respective sports, Bishop Gorman had its run of dominance as the best high school football team in the country.

The Gaels won three straight mythical national titles from 2014 to 2016. Their national reign ended in 2017, and a string of dominance in Nevada ended in 2019.

Gorman restored its spot as one of the top programs in the country when high school football returned to normal in the fall of 2021 under coach Brent Browner. A talented senior class ended their high school careers by winning the 5A Division I state title in November.

A fourth mythical national title followed in December for the Gaels, who finished ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today.

2. Season of hope dawns with more 5A teams able to avoid Gorman

Realignment wasn’t just the word of the year for college athletics. Nevada high school athletics also shifted divisions and classifications around this two-year cycle.

Everything went fairly smoothly except for football. The nearly four-month-long realignment process saw endless meetings and various proposals in the hopes of finding more competitive balance.

Eventually, a plan that would split 5A, the top classification, into three divisions, add two state title games, make the top division Southern-only and introduce promotion and relegation was approved.

The chance for more schools to compete for a state title has created a sense of hope in Southern Nevada. More teams can end their season with a win and hoist a trophy.

3. Desert Oasis flag football plays on for fallen teammate

Desert Oasis’ flag football team was already one of the state’s best entering last season. But the Diamondbacks had something greater to play for after a tragic event.

Ashari Hughes, a member of the Desert Oasis flag football team, died after going into cardiac arrest following a game Jan. 5. The Diamondbacks elected to play after her passing to honor her memory.

The story has a happy ending, as Desert Oasis won the 4A state title over a month later.

4. ‘The sport took off’: Nevada among leaders in growth of flag football

What was the second state to make flag football a sanctioned high school sport? Nevada.

Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Nevada has played a crucial role in that.

Several local athletes are playing the sport on a national stage, and many more are taking advantage of growing college opportunities.

5. ‘Something special’: Lake Mead female kicker excels with twin brothers

Gracie Rhodes didn’t think she would ever be a kicker on a football team. The former soccer player sure didn’t expect to become one of the most accurate kickers in the state.

Rhodes, a senior, helped Lake Mead Academy win the 2A state title while playing with her younger twin brothers Gavin and Christian, both sophomores.

Gracie led the state with 74 made extra points, was second in points with 83 and made all three of her field goal attempts to help the Eagles win their first football state title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.