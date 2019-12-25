2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Smith, Centennial
Defensive Player of the Year: Lehi Ausage, Liberty
Coach of the Year: Rich Muraco, Liberty
First team
Quarterback
Daniel Britt, Liberty: The junior completed 78 percent of his passes for 2,060 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception. He added 791 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
Evan Oleas, Legacy: The junior threw for a valley-best 3,186 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,152 yards and 14 scores.
Running backs
Aginae Cunningham, Silverado: The junior ran for 1,754 yards and 21 touchdowns, both second in the valley among Class 4A running backs.
Jordan Smith, Centennial: The senior led the valley with 1,832 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 283 yards and two scores.
Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis: The senior ran for 1,641 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass.
Wide receivers
Miles Davis, Las Vegas: The senior caught 42 passes for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added two rushing scores.
Aaron Holloway, Legacy: The junior led the valley with 1,464 yards receiving and caught 14 touchdown passes. He also ran for two scores.
Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman: The senior caught 58 passes for 1,320 yards and a valley-best 16 touchdowns.
Tight end
Moliki Matavao, Liberty: The junior caught 49 passes for 738 yards with a long of 80 and six touchdowns.
Offensive linemen
Hayden Engel, Bishop Gorman: The senior tackle is one of the state’s top-15 recruits, helped an offense that averaged 47 points per game.
Omar Lopez, Centennial: The senior guard was the top lineman for a team that rushed for more than 2,200 yards.
Alofaletauia Maluia, Liberty: The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League pick at guard.
Ben Roy, Liberty: The junior center was the quarterback of a line that paved the way for almost 40 points per game and a state championship.
Tia Savea, Desert Pines: The junior tackle was the top lineman for the Northeast League champion, which averaged 42 points per game.
Athlete
Micah Bowens, Bishop Gorman: The senior threw for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 590 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Zyrus Fiaseu, Liberty: The junior rushed for 1,030 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught a pass for a score and had 32 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Defensive linemen
Connor Fryar, Bishop Gorman: The senior defensive tackle finished with 36 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Gabriel Lopez, Desert Pines: The senior had 15 sacks to earn Northeast League Defensive MVP honors and lead the Jaguars to the state semifinals.
Zane Maningo, Green Valley: The senior racked up 70 tackles and 16.5 sacks for a Gator defense that held four opponents to fewer than 10 points.
Jonathan Pickett, Desert Pines: The senior had 46 tackles and 13 sacks for a Jaguar defense that allowed 10 points per game.
Tofa Wilson, Foothill: The senior was a one-man wrecking crew with 107 tackles, including 35 for loss, and a valley-best 17 sacks.
Linebackers
Bryan Certain, Bishop Gorman: The senior led the Gaels with 76 tackles, including 10.5 for loss.
Nate Conger, Centennial: The senior picked off six passes and had 77 tackles. He also caught five passes and scored a touchdown on offense.
Hunter Kaupiko, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 90 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also intercepted two passes and forced three fumbles.
Zephania Maea, Liberty: The junior manned the middle and led the team with 85 tackles. He also rushed for two touchdowns on offense.
Iopu Tauiliili, Chaparral: The senior had 60 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks. He also added 476 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.
Defensive backs
Lehi Ausage, Liberty: The senior had a valley-best 10 interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He also had 34 tackles and broke up 12 passes.
Jaden Hicks, Bishop Gorman: The junior had seven interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He added 27 tackles and broke up 10 passes.
Ronavan Mokiao, Centennial: The senior intercepted nine passes and returned two of them for touchdowns. He also had 40 tackles and six pass break-ups.
Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three interceptions, 30 tackles and seven pass breakups.
Kicker/punter
Dillon Fedor, Liberty: The senior was 10-for-12 on field-goal attempts with a long of 52 yards. He was also 52-for-53 on extra-point tries and had 49 touchbacks.
Kick returner
Gerick Robinson, Centennial: The junior had a 39.6-yard average and a touchdown on kickoff returns and a 25.2-yard average and a score on punt returns.
Second Team
Quarterbacks
Ja’Shawn Scroggins, Las Vegas: The junior was 148-for-243 passing for 2,551 yards, a valley-best 39 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 316 yards and three scores.
Colton Tenney, Centennial: The junior was 155-for-266 passing for 2,557 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.
Running backs
Wyatt Delano, Virgin Valley: The senior rushed for 1,371 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Charron Thomas, Palo Verde: The junior rushed for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a long of 90.
Mason Thornock, Lincoln County: The senior rushed for 1,339 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught four touchdown passes and threw one.
Wide receivers
Shemarion Bellegarde, Bonanza: The senior caught 57 passes for 990 yards and six touchdowns.
Germie Bernard, Liberty: The sophomore caught 54 passes for 969 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Andrew Montez, Coronado: The senior caught 38 passes for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Tight end
Darnell Washington, Desert Pines: The senior caught 31 passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns.
Athlete
Majae Madison, Cheyenne: The junior had 1,266 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing. He added 20 tackles, seven sacks and an interception on defense.
Masiah Pagota, Spring Mountain: The sophomore threw for 1,962 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions and rushed for 1,276 yards and 30 scores. He also had three interceptions.
Offensive line
Joe Brown, Desert Pines: The senior was one of the top blockers for the Northeast League champion, which averaged 42 points per game.
Brandon Cuevas, Desert Oasis: The senior helped the Diamondbacks average 33.5 points and 396.8 yards per game.
Riley Danielson, Coronado: The senior guard helped the Cougars to their first playoff berth since 2015.
Jared Eckhart-Davis, Spring Valley: The senior helped pave the way for a team that rushed for 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tyler Kincheloe, Arbor View: The senior was the linchpin on the line for the Aggies, who rushed for 3,033 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Defensive linemen
Tyson Guild, Durango: The junior had 29 tackles and six sacks, and added a 54-yard touchdown reception on offense.
Thomas Lane, Centennial: The senior had 61 tackles, including 10 for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
Braezhon Ross, Desert Pines: The junior had 28 tackles and seven sacks.
Ishe Smith, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 23 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries and four sacks.
Tai Tuinei, Arbor View: The senior had 38 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery.
Linebackers
Jacob Fedarko, Green Valley: The senior had 93 tackles, including three for loss, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.
Reyes Reynaga, Clark: The sophomore had 154 tackles and three sacks.
Samie Wallace, Centennial: The senior had 63 tackles, including three for loss, and three sacks.
Eljah Wade, Desert Pines: The senior had 63 tackles, including 16 for loss, and six sacks.
Trent Whalen, Arbor View: The senior had 66 tackles, including four for loss, an interception and a fumble return.
Defensive backs
Ramon Green, Democracy Prep: The senior had 59 tackles and eight interceptions.
Toa Tai, Liberty: The senior was at his best playing near the line of scrimmage and had 66 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Steve Torres, Chaparral: The senior had nine interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. He also had 34 tackles.
D’On Williams, Clark: The sophomore had 79 tackles and six interceptions.
Kicker/punter
Easton Jones, Arbor View: The senior was 8-for-12 on field goals, with a long of 50. He was 37-for-38 on PATs.
Kick returner
Martin Blake, Canyon Springs: The junior returned two punts for touchdowns.
Coach of the Year
Rich Muraco, Liberty: The 11th-year coach guided the Patriots’ turnaround from an 0-5 start to their first Class 4A state championship.
Honorable mention
Layne Adaro, Las Vegas
Ezra Aiono, Centennial
Zavier Alston, Arbor View
Tafoa Amataga, Bishop Gorman
Javontae Barnes, Desert Pines
Mason Buttel, Green Valley
Jamari Cannon, Legacy
Garrett Castro, Green Valley
Corey Clark, Desert Pines
Michael Darin, Silverado
James Dunn, Las Vegas
Zechariah Faumatu, Liberty
Thomas Fisher-Welch, Foothill
Kyle Fulton, Basic
Tre Golla, Palo Verde
Stetler Harms, Green Valley
Michael Hayword, Durango
Preston Higbee, Pahranagat Valley
Blaze Homalon, Desert Pines
Ben Hudson, Bishop Gorman
Michael Jackson, Desert Pines
Micah Johnson, Foothill
Trevor Johnson, Las Vegas
Devin Kesi, Shadow Ridge
Noah Hawthorne, Green Valley
Herman Mailealo, Centennial
Tyrone McCoy, Centennial
Amir McGruder, Palo Verde
Anthony Myles, Legacy
Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial
Jaydn Ott, Bishop Gorman
Will Paden, Desert Pines
Breven Palpallatoc, Silverado
Jackson Pancheri, Foothill
Nathaniel Phillips, Canyon Springs
Tony Pierson, Faith Lutheran
Brandon Powers, Silverado
Ikaika Ragsdale, Bishop Gorman
Koy Riggin, Foothill
Alex Rodriguez, Bishop Gorman
Jannoris Sejour, Desert Pines
Mathyus Sua, Bishop Gorman
Rjay Tagataese, Desert Pines
Kendrick Thomas, Foothill
Peyton Thornton, Faith Lutheran
Reece Thornton, Pahranagat Valley
Sonny Togagae, Green Valley
Tim Vaughn, Arbor View
Anthony Wheaton, Shadow Ridge
Lee Wilson, Legacy
Scott Wolkenhauer, Legacy
Zach Woltz, Durango
Cody Zile, Lincoln County