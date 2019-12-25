Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Smith, Centennial

Defensive Player of the Year: Lehi Ausage, Liberty

Coach of the Year: Rich Muraco, Liberty

First team

Quarterback

Daniel Britt, Liberty: The junior completed 78 percent of his passes for 2,060 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception. He added 791 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Evan Oleas, Legacy: The junior threw for a valley-best 3,186 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,152 yards and 14 scores.

Running backs

Aginae Cunningham, Silverado: The junior ran for 1,754 yards and 21 touchdowns, both second in the valley among Class 4A running backs.

Jordan Smith, Centennial: The senior led the valley with 1,832 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 283 yards and two scores.

Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis: The senior ran for 1,641 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass.

Wide receivers

Miles Davis, Las Vegas: The senior caught 42 passes for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added two rushing scores.

Aaron Holloway, Legacy: The junior led the valley with 1,464 yards receiving and caught 14 touchdown passes. He also ran for two scores.

Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman: The senior caught 58 passes for 1,320 yards and a valley-best 16 touchdowns.

Tight end

Moliki Matavao, Liberty: The junior caught 49 passes for 738 yards with a long of 80 and six touchdowns.

Offensive linemen

Hayden Engel, Bishop Gorman: The senior tackle is one of the state’s top-15 recruits, helped an offense that averaged 47 points per game.

Omar Lopez, Centennial: The senior guard was the top lineman for a team that rushed for more than 2,200 yards.

Alofaletauia Maluia, Liberty: The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League pick at guard.

Ben Roy, Liberty: The junior center was the quarterback of a line that paved the way for almost 40 points per game and a state championship.

Tia Savea, Desert Pines: The junior tackle was the top lineman for the Northeast League champion, which averaged 42 points per game.

Athlete

Micah Bowens, Bishop Gorman: The senior threw for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 590 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Zyrus Fiaseu, Liberty: The junior rushed for 1,030 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught a pass for a score and had 32 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Defensive linemen

Connor Fryar, Bishop Gorman: The senior defensive tackle finished with 36 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Gabriel Lopez, Desert Pines: The senior had 15 sacks to earn Northeast League Defensive MVP honors and lead the Jaguars to the state semifinals.

Zane Maningo, Green Valley: The senior racked up 70 tackles and 16.5 sacks for a Gator defense that held four opponents to fewer than 10 points.

Jonathan Pickett, Desert Pines: The senior had 46 tackles and 13 sacks for a Jaguar defense that allowed 10 points per game.

Tofa Wilson, Foothill: The senior was a one-man wrecking crew with 107 tackles, including 35 for loss, and a valley-best 17 sacks.

Linebackers

Bryan Certain, Bishop Gorman: The senior led the Gaels with 76 tackles, including 10.5 for loss.

Nate Conger, Centennial: The senior picked off six passes and had 77 tackles. He also caught five passes and scored a touchdown on offense.

Hunter Kaupiko, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 90 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also intercepted two passes and forced three fumbles.

Zephania Maea, Liberty: The junior manned the middle and led the team with 85 tackles. He also rushed for two touchdowns on offense.

Iopu Tauiliili, Chaparral: The senior had 60 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks. He also added 476 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.

Defensive backs

Lehi Ausage, Liberty: The senior had a valley-best 10 interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He also had 34 tackles and broke up 12 passes.

Jaden Hicks, Bishop Gorman: The junior had seven interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He added 27 tackles and broke up 10 passes.

Ronavan Mokiao, Centennial: The senior intercepted nine passes and returned two of them for touchdowns. He also had 40 tackles and six pass break-ups.

Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three interceptions, 30 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Kicker/punter

Dillon Fedor, Liberty: The senior was 10-for-12 on field-goal attempts with a long of 52 yards. He was also 52-for-53 on extra-point tries and had 49 touchbacks.

Kick returner

Gerick Robinson, Centennial: The junior had a 39.6-yard average and a touchdown on kickoff returns and a 25.2-yard average and a score on punt returns.

Second Team

Quarterbacks

Ja’Shawn Scroggins, Las Vegas: The junior was 148-for-243 passing for 2,551 yards, a valley-best 39 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 316 yards and three scores.

Colton Tenney, Centennial: The junior was 155-for-266 passing for 2,557 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.

Running backs

Wyatt Delano, Virgin Valley: The senior rushed for 1,371 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Charron Thomas, Palo Verde: The junior rushed for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a long of 90.

Mason Thornock, Lincoln County: The senior rushed for 1,339 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught four touchdown passes and threw one.

Wide receivers

Shemarion Bellegarde, Bonanza: The senior caught 57 passes for 990 yards and six touchdowns.

Germie Bernard, Liberty: The sophomore caught 54 passes for 969 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Andrew Montez, Coronado: The senior caught 38 passes for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tight end

Darnell Washington, Desert Pines: The senior caught 31 passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

Athlete

Majae Madison, Cheyenne: The junior had 1,266 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing. He added 20 tackles, seven sacks and an interception on defense.

Masiah Pagota, Spring Mountain: The sophomore threw for 1,962 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions and rushed for 1,276 yards and 30 scores. He also had three interceptions.

Offensive line

Joe Brown, Desert Pines: The senior was one of the top blockers for the Northeast League champion, which averaged 42 points per game.

Brandon Cuevas, Desert Oasis: The senior helped the Diamondbacks average 33.5 points and 396.8 yards per game.

Riley Danielson, Coronado: The senior guard helped the Cougars to their first playoff berth since 2015.

Jared Eckhart-Davis, Spring Valley: The senior helped pave the way for a team that rushed for 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tyler Kincheloe, Arbor View: The senior was the linchpin on the line for the Aggies, who rushed for 3,033 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Defensive linemen

Tyson Guild, Durango: The junior had 29 tackles and six sacks, and added a 54-yard touchdown reception on offense.

Thomas Lane, Centennial: The senior had 61 tackles, including 10 for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Braezhon Ross, Desert Pines: The junior had 28 tackles and seven sacks.

Ishe Smith, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 23 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries and four sacks.

Tai Tuinei, Arbor View: The senior had 38 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Linebackers

Jacob Fedarko, Green Valley: The senior had 93 tackles, including three for loss, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

Reyes Reynaga, Clark: The sophomore had 154 tackles and three sacks.

Samie Wallace, Centennial: The senior had 63 tackles, including three for loss, and three sacks.

Eljah Wade, Desert Pines: The senior had 63 tackles, including 16 for loss, and six sacks.

Trent Whalen, Arbor View: The senior had 66 tackles, including four for loss, an interception and a fumble return.

Defensive backs

Ramon Green, Democracy Prep: The senior had 59 tackles and eight interceptions.

Toa Tai, Liberty: The senior was at his best playing near the line of scrimmage and had 66 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Steve Torres, Chaparral: The senior had nine interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. He also had 34 tackles.

D’On Williams, Clark: The sophomore had 79 tackles and six interceptions.

Kicker/punter

Easton Jones, Arbor View: The senior was 8-for-12 on field goals, with a long of 50. He was 37-for-38 on PATs.

Kick returner

Martin Blake, Canyon Springs: The junior returned two punts for touchdowns.

Coach of the Year

Rich Muraco, Liberty: The 11th-year coach guided the Patriots’ turnaround from an 0-5 start to their first Class 4A state championship.

Honorable mention

Layne Adaro, Las Vegas

Ezra Aiono, Centennial

Zavier Alston, Arbor View

Tafoa Amataga, Bishop Gorman

Javontae Barnes, Desert Pines

Mason Buttel, Green Valley

Jamari Cannon, Legacy

Garrett Castro, Green Valley

Corey Clark, Desert Pines

Michael Darin, Silverado

James Dunn, Las Vegas

Zechariah Faumatu, Liberty

Thomas Fisher-Welch, Foothill

Kyle Fulton, Basic

Tre Golla, Palo Verde

Stetler Harms, Green Valley

Michael Hayword, Durango

Preston Higbee, Pahranagat Valley

Blaze Homalon, Desert Pines

Ben Hudson, Bishop Gorman

Michael Jackson, Desert Pines

Micah Johnson, Foothill

Trevor Johnson, Las Vegas

Devin Kesi, Shadow Ridge

Noah Hawthorne, Green Valley

Herman Mailealo, Centennial

Tyrone McCoy, Centennial

Amir McGruder, Palo Verde

Anthony Myles, Legacy

Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial

Jaydn Ott, Bishop Gorman

Will Paden, Desert Pines

Breven Palpallatoc, Silverado

Jackson Pancheri, Foothill

Nathaniel Phillips, Canyon Springs

Tony Pierson, Faith Lutheran

Brandon Powers, Silverado

Ikaika Ragsdale, Bishop Gorman

Koy Riggin, Foothill

Alex Rodriguez, Bishop Gorman

Jannoris Sejour, Desert Pines

Mathyus Sua, Bishop Gorman

Rjay Tagataese, Desert Pines

Kendrick Thomas, Foothill

Peyton Thornton, Faith Lutheran

Reece Thornton, Pahranagat Valley

Sonny Togagae, Green Valley

Tim Vaughn, Arbor View

Anthony Wheaton, Shadow Ridge

Lee Wilson, Legacy

Scott Wolkenhauer, Legacy

Zach Woltz, Durango

Cody Zile, Lincoln County