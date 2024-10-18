Faith Lutheran girls soccer wins tight game at Coronado — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team won a rematch of last year’s state title game for the second time this season at Coronado. Here are photos from the game.

Faith Lutheran defender Kloe Abdalla (14) receives a pass during the high school soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado forward Jazmine Mccallum (21) headbutts the ball during the high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado Head Coach Dana Neel talks to the team during halftime of the high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) compete for the ball as a haze begins to roll over the field during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) moves the ball down the field during the high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado defender Ella Schultz (4) and Faith Lutheran sophomore Julia Anfinson (17) run after the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) and Faith Lutheran defender Addison Jarvis (18) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) attempts to block a wide shot during the high school soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Jordyn Staggs (30) headbutts the ball during the high school soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Kloe Abdalla (14) and Coronado forward Taylor Takahashi (1) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3), Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) moves the ball down the field during the high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) attempts to keep the ball from Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Kloe Abdalla (14) kicks the ball away from Coronado forward Jazmine Mccallum (21) during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Briana Lee (10) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran sophomore Julia Anfinson (17) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran sophomore Julia Anfinson (17) passes the ball during the high school soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (10) and Faith Lutheran midfielder Ana Coe (11) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jailynn Henry (42) and Coronado forward Abby Obregon (5) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado goalkeeper Emma Duda (00) looks to block a shot during the high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pass is kicked to Coronado forward Jazmine Mccallum (21) as a haze begins to roll over the field during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) and Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An early penalty kick was all Faith Lutheran needed to beat an aggressive Coronado team 1-0 on the road on a gusty Thursday evening.

The Crusaders (13-1-4, 9-1-4 Class 5A Southern League) won a rematch of last year’s state title game for the second time this season. Faith Lutheran, which lost the championship match, also beat the Cougars 3-2 on Sept. 30.

“I think the girls showed a lot of grit today,” coach Carl Cort said.

Faith Lutheran sophomore striker Julia Anfinson got a breakaway in the second minute of the first half before being tripped in the box.

Junior forward Olivia Stark made sure to capitalize on the ensuing penalty kick. She hooked her shot left past the hands of Coronado senior goalkeeper Emma Duda.

“I just focused on putting the ball down because it’s windy, and then I just focused and did my routine and was able to execute,” Stark said.

Coronado (12-4-2, 8-4-2) had plenty of opportunities to tie the game, but it couldn’t capitalize.

Cougars junior forward Jazmine McCallum had a shot hit the top of the post in the second half. The team never found a way to get the ball past Faith Lutheran junior goalkeeper Olivia Petty, who finished with 14 saves.

“We’re excited. It took a lot of work to get here this year,” Petty said. “I kept my focus and understood where I needed to be in position.”

Cort told his team before the game it wasn’t going to be easy. But the Crusaders dug in to earn an impressive win.

“We knew they were going to come out flying because of the way the first game went. We kind of put a target on our back now,” Cort said. “I think we’ve got the players and we’ve created an identity as well, which I think is important in the team. We’ve stuck to who we are throughout the season.”

