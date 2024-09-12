Faith Lutheran sweeps Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran claimed a road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Faith Lutheran freshman Olivia Kiel (3) and junior Leah Hernandez (4) dive for the ball during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Parker LaFontaine (7) reacts after gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista senior Angelina DeGrange (23) competes during the high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista Head Coach Camille McComas reacts after a point was given to Faith Lutheran during the high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Sienna Lopez (14) competes during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista senior Angelina DeGrange (23) serves the ball during the high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Sienna Lopez (14) spikes the ball during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista senior Angelina DeGrange (23) sets up senior Araeya Pearson (1) during the high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Parker LaFontaine (7) and sophomore Abby Keyes (10) attempt to block a spike during the high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.

Leah Hernandez had 17 digs for Faith Lutheran (8-5, 3-1 Class 5A Desert League). Parker LaFontaine had eight kills and three aces, and Andrea Romero-Agosto added six assists for the Crusaders.

Faith Lutheran next plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, and Sierra Vista (14-6, 3-2) plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Monday.

The game was one of a few high school sporting events played Wednesday. The Clark County School District canceled all non-essential outdoor activities because of smoke from wildfires in Southern California. In total, 23 soccer matches and 11 tennis matches were canceled.

“All outdoor conference athletics and activities are canceled for today and will be rescheduled,” CCSD said in a statement. “All attempts will be made to reschedule other canceled outdoor events.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.