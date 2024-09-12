Faith Lutheran sweeps Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran claimed a road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Leah Hernandez had 17 digs for Faith Lutheran (8-5, 3-1 Class 5A Desert League). Parker LaFontaine had eight kills and three aces, and Andrea Romero-Agosto added six assists for the Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran next plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, and Sierra Vista (14-6, 3-2) plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Monday.
The game was one of a few high school sporting events played Wednesday. The Clark County School District canceled all non-essential outdoor activities because of smoke from wildfires in Southern California. In total, 23 soccer matches and 11 tennis matches were canceled.
“All outdoor conference athletics and activities are canceled for today and will be rescheduled,” CCSD said in a statement. “All attempts will be made to reschedule other canceled outdoor events.”
