Friday’s high school football games to watch

Bishop Gorman-Liberty is one of the top five games Friday, even though the Patriots have started the season 1-4 and were blown out by Coronado in their league opener.

Liberty Running Back Ezra Sanelivi (1) stiff arms Coronado defender during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) looks to turn the corner on Orange Lutheran defensive back Kanan Khansarinia(10) during the second half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman linebacker Tamatoa Gaoteote (11) stops a run by Orange Lutheran quarterback Tj Lateef (9) during the first half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) sneaks around the corner into the end zone against Orange Lutheran during the first half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Greg Toler (8) reaches out to secure a long touchdown pass over Orange Lutheran during the first half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) sprints toward the end zone against Orange Lutheran during the second half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

The annual clash between the Gaels and Patriots is generally considered the most anticipated league game of the season.

But this year’s game has lost a bit of luster. Liberty, ranked fifth in Class 5A, is 1-4 overall and 0-1 in 5A Division I after a 47-7 loss to league rival Coronado.

Bishop Gorman (3-1, 0-0) is ranked fifth in the country by Max Preps and figures to run the table in league play. The Gaels’ loss was to nationally top-ranked Mater Dei (California).

The Patriots are averaging just 11 points a game, and that won’t be enough against Gorman. Senior Jamar Malone has started at quarterback, but there has been some experimentation with reserve Troy Kan, so things could get interesting.

No matter who starts under center for Liberty, the Gaels have the best defensive line in Southern Nevada and are unlikely to allow big plays.

Arbor View at Coronado

Both teams are arguably playing their best football in program history.

Behind the impressive play of sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, who averages 254 passing yards per game, second-ranked Arbor View (4-0, 1-0 5A Division I) has one of the top offenses in the valley.

But third-ranked Coronado (3-1, 1-0) has one of the better defenses and could have a big say in Thatcher’s success. The Cougars also have a strong quarterback in Aiden Krauss, who has thrown for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games.

Coronado has home-field advantage and is coming off a landmark win over Liberty, but this game falls in the toss-up category and could be decided on the final drive.

Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista

At 5-0, 2-0 5A Division II, the fourth-ranked Crusaders are favored.

They rolled to wins over three out-of-town teams before manhandling Shadow Ridge and Silverado in the past two weeks. Quarterback Alex Rogers has completed 51 of 86 passes for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Cale Breslin leads the rushing attack.

The Mountain Lions (2-3, 1-1) have shown moments of strength, but they are still looking for a signature victory. Running back Christian Lee, who has rushed for 144 yards per game, could be the answer.

Faith Lutheran will have a defensive edge, but Sierra Vista will be at home and eager for a victory after last week’s seven-point loss to Legacy.

Las Vegas at Desert Oasis

Both teams are 4-1, 1-0 5A Division III.

The Wildcats have played a slightly more challenging schedule and can largely credit their wins to Tanner Vivabul. The versatile quarterback is a dual threat, averaging 82 rushing yards and 182 passing yards per game.

The Diamondbacks will counter with quarterback Preston Helsham, whose strong passing game has helped the team average 37 points this season.

If Desert Oasis slows Vivabul with another strong defensive performance, this is another game that could be decided on the final possession.

Chaparral at Eldorado

The annual “Cleat Game” features two teams that have a combined victory total of two.

Records aside, the annual matchup is a big deal to coaches and players, and anything can happen in a rivalry game.

At 2-2, 1-0 4A Mountain, Chaparral is the favorite. The Cowboys have won two straight — an 18-12 victory over Mater East and a blowout over Del Sol. They scored 34 against Del Sol, but are averaging just 17 offensive points a game.

Eldorado (0-4, 0-1) will try to exploit Chaparral’s offensive limitations. But that might not be enough, as the Firehawks are scoring just 11 points per game. Quarterback Jerome Kalama and running back Tristan Savea have led the way.

If the score stays low, this game could be close. If one team blows the game open, it probably will be Chaparral.

Friday's schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless noted

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Arbor View at Coronado

Basic at Desert Pines

Green Valley at Palo Verde

Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista

Silverado at Legacy

Citrus Valley (Calif.) at Shadow Ridge

Las Vegas at Desert Oasis

Clark at Durango

Canyon Springs at Centennial

Mojave at Sunrise Mountain

Cimarron-Memorial at Bonanza

Del Sol at Spring Valley

Rancho at Cheyenne

Losee at Western

Chaparral at Eldorado

Cadence at Valley

Boulder City at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Mater East, 7 p.m.