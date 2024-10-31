Friday’s high school football games to watch

Check out Friday’s top 5 high school football games to watch. The regular season ends for some teams, while others will begin the playoffs.

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) looks to pass the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

It’s the final day of the regular season for both teams, but the probable outcome could have been predicted on the first day.

Coronado (6-3, 4-1 5A Division I) has arguably had its best season in program history, one marked with noteworthy wins and impressive highlights. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the valley and are probably headed for a strong postseason showing.

But Bishop Gorman is Bishop Gorman. The top-ranked Gaels (8-1, 5-0) are in a league of their own, having outscored Nevada opponents by an average of 51 points per game. Only second-ranked Arbor View has even managed to score (14) against Gorman.

The Gaels are ranked fourth in the nation by MaxPreps.com, and their only setback was a 31-15 loss to top-ranked Mater Dei of California in September.

Look for the Gorman lines to dominate, enabling the offense to utilize a dozen scoring threats while the defense forces turnovers.

Coronado should gain experience for the postseason, with quarterback Aiden Krause getting a final regular-season chance to navigate his way through an elite defense.

No. 5 Palo Verde at No. 4 Green Valley

The Gators defeated the Panthers 28-14 in their regular-season meeting Sept. 27. They were on the road for that one, but this time they will be at home. Both teams have struggled in the final month of league play, but Green Valley will have the advantage.

The Gators (6-3) will rely on quarterback Michael Lewis (65 completions for 1,287 yards and 13 touchdowns) for offensive production. If he and wide receiver Trey Glasper (34 receptions for 711 yards and seven TDs) find a rhythm, they will be hard to stop.

Palo Verde (3-7) needs to keep the score low, as the Panthers have scored an average of just 15 points per game. Primarily a running team, they will count on big numbers from running back Bryant Johnson (149 carries for 957 yards and 10 TDs).

This one is not out of reach for Palo Verde, but the Panthers will need something close to a mistake-free game to stay alive.

No. 7 Silverado at No. 2 Legacy

Silverado is still looking for its first win, and that’s not likely to happen against the Longhorns.

Legacy (6-4) rolled to a 49-0 victory in the first meeting between the teams and will again go to the air behind the strong arm of quarterback Aidan Crawford (146 completions for 2,032 yards and 24 TDs).

Silverado (0-9) has improved throughout the season, but the Skyhawks lack that one standout offensive player capable of sparking a big scoring night. The Skyhawks have nothing to lose, so the element of surprise could be their one advantage.

No. 6 Sierra Vista at No. 3 Shadow Ridge

This is a rematch of last week’s final regular-season game, in which the Mustangs clobbered the Mountain Lions 42-0 at home.

Shadow Ridge (7-3) will look to keep the ball on the ground. Quarterback Gage Crnkovic ran for 101 yards last week, and running back Tyrell Craven added 81 rushing yards.

Sierra Vista (2-7) will use a more balanced air/ground attack, but had little success with that strategy a week ago. Quarterback Charles Butera (84 completions for 1,177 yards and six TDs) leads the Mountain Lions.

No. 5 Clark at No. 4 Durango

A week ago, Durango was hoping to enter the playoffs as a No. 2 seed. That idea fell apart when Desert Oasis upset the Trailblazers 35-6 in their final regular-season game. They have been inconsistent throughout the season, and that will provide hope for the Chargers.

The Trailblazers, who have played a fairly unchallenging schedule, did defeat Clark in September, but at 27-21 it was close. Alexander Mercurius passed for 141 yards and a TD, but the Trailblazers (6-4) were unable to establish a ground attack.

The Chargers (4-5) had success on the ground in the first meeting, finishing with 194 rushing yards. But they struggled with the passing game.

The team that can find a more balanced running/passing attack probably will win. Either way, expect this one to be decided in the fourth quarter.

Week 12 schedule

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Regular season

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Liberty at Basic

Arbor View at Foothill

Needles at Lake Mead Academy

Playoffs

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

No. 5 Palo Verde at No. 4 Green Valley

No. 7 Silverado at No. 2 Legacy

No. 6 Sierra Vista at No. 3 Shadow Ridge

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

No. 5 Clark at No. 4 Durango

No. 6 Sunrise Mountain at No. 3 Desert Oasis

4A Desert League quarterfinals

No. 5 Western at No. 4 Cheyenne

No. 7 Rancho at No. 2 Losee

No. 6 Bonanza at No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

No. 5 Cadence at No. 4 Eldorado

No. 7 Valley at No. 2 Canyon Springs

No. 6 Del Sol at No. 3 Chaparral

3A Southern League quarterfinals

No. 5 Mater East at No. 4 Pahrump Valley

No. 6 Democracy Prep at No. 3 Virgin Valley