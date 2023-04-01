Friday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Landon Baker, Boulder City: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to help the Eagles defeat Moapa Valley 6-3.

Tyson Owens, Bonanza: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and was also the winning pitcher in the Bengals’ 26-1 victory over Doral Academy.

McKay Rowland, Bishop Gorman: The senior pitcher allowed three hits and a run in seven innings to help the Gaels beat Doral Academy (Fla.) 4-1.

Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lift the Mustangs over Foothill 3-1.

Tanner Woods, The Meadows: The junior went 5-for-5 with six RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 28-0 win over Democracy Prep in the second game of a doubleheader.

Softball

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior hit for the cycle with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Patriots past Rancho 12-1.

Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-3 with two triples and an RBI as the Rattlers routed Del Sol 19-4.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior tossed a four-inning one-hitter on the mound and also went 5-for-6 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Skyhawks past Eldorado 22-3.

Kendall Selitzsky, Coronado: The junior threw a complete-game three-hitter and helped herself by going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Cougars’ 7-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Lynsey Thomas, The Meadows: The senior pitcher won both games of a doubleheader, allowing just two runs and no hits on the day as the Mustangs rolled to 17-0 and 20-2 victories over Democracy Prep.

Scores

Baseball

The Meadows 17, Democracy Prep 1

The Meadows 28, Democracy Prep 0

Lake Mead 17, Lincoln County 0

Lake Mead 10, Lincoln County 0

Laughlin 14, Sandy Valley 1

Laughlin 24, Sandy Valley 1

White Pine 10, Awaken Christian 5

White Pine 16, Awaken Christian 0

Tech 16, Clark 0

Huntington Beach (Calif.) 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Bishop Gorman 4, Doral Academy (Fla.) 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 1

Boulder City 6, Moapa Valley 3

Coronado 11, Centennial 8

Del Sol 6, Chaparral 2

Desert Oasis 15, Rancho 0

Mojave 8, Desert Pines 4

Bonanza 26, Doral Academy 1

Palo Verde 13, Las Vegas 6

Spring Valley 8, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Softball

Green Valley 11, Basic 4

Cimarron-Memorial 17, Doral Academy 1

Clark 22, Desert Pines 3

Mojave 19, Del Sol 4

Silverado 22, Eldorado 3

Coronado 7, Faith Lutheran 0

Liberty 12, Rancho 1

Spring Valley 13, Chaparral 3

Canyon View (Ariz.) 8, Arbor View 5

Bishop Gorman 11, Sunset (Ore.) 8

Hillcrest (Calif.) 5, Bishop Gorman 4

Lincoln County 19, Lake Mead 9

Lincoln County 17, Lake Mead 0

Pahranagat Valley 12, Beaver Dam 1

The Meadows 17, Democracy Prep 0

The Meadows 20, Democracy Prep 2

Laughlin 12, Mountain View 2

Rancho Bernardo (Calif.) 3, Centennial 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.