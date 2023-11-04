Gorman rolls past Coronado, but Gaels not satisfied — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman dominated Coronado in a Class 5A Division I state semifinal Friday, but the Gaels wanted to play even better. Next up is the state title game.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) catches a touchdown pass while Coronado defensive back Jeremiah McQueen (21) can’t stop him during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana (22) runs to the bench after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball while avoiding a tackle by Coronado defensive back Isaiah Bottley (1) during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana, right, scores a touchdown while Coronado defensive back Ricky Edwards, left, and defensive back Isaiah Bottley, above, attempt to tackle before the end zone during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana (22) runs toward the bench after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice’s touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receivers Brandon Gaea (6) and Derek Meadows (30) celebrate Meadows’ touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) catches an interception during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado wide receiver Scott Holper (13) celebrates as he catches a touchdown pass against Bishop Gorman defensive back Aidan Zehner (23) during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner shouts at a referee during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) is tackled by Coronado during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defensive back Jeremiah McQueen (21) knocks a pass away from Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) catches the ball before running in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) runs in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) carries the ball up the field followed by Coronado defensive back JJ Buchanan (6) during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) catches a touchdown pass while Coronado defensive back JJ Buchanan (6) can’t stop him during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado running back Derek Hurley (5) and wide receiver Scott Holper (13) celebrate Holper’s touchdown celebrate during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) carries the ball up the field against Coronado’s defense during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) carries the ball toward the end zone while Coronado defensive back Ricky Edwards (2) prepares to tackle him during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defensive back Ricky Edwards (2) tackles Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) just before the end zone during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) scores a touchdown against Coronado during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner speaks to his team after they won a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado quarterback Jackson Humphries (17) looks to pass after evading a tackle by Bishop Gorman Sione Motuapuaka (44) during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman defensive back Zyzaiah Duncan (4) is congratulated after catching an interception during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) hands the ball off to Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana (22), who ran for a touchdown, during the second half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman and their cheerleaders sing their fight song after winning a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman players hold hands in prayer after winning a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As the guitar riffs from Joe Satriani’s “Always With Me, Always With You” echoed out into the cold November night, Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner embraced one of his players.

The Gaels had just rolled to a convincing win. Their national championship aspirations were still well within their reach. Yet Browner found himself comforting one of the Gorman players, distraught about mistakes he’d made despite the final score.

“I just had a young man, a really great player that did really good things, that was just down on himself because he didn’t feel like he played up to his potential,” Browner said. “… It doesn’t matter what the score is, they’re holding themselves accountable.”

Bishop Gorman cruised to a 63-12 home win against Coronado in a Class 5A Division I state semifinal Friday. Senior quarterback Micah Alejado threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and senior running back Micah Kaapana added 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Gorman (11-0) will play Liberty (10-2) for the 5A Division I state championship Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We expect the best from us,” Alejado said. “We put in the work every single day to get the best from us.”

Coronado (5-6) was in a difficult position before the game even began. The Cougars were forced to start freshman quarterback Jackson Humphries in place of junior Aiden Krause, who was ruled out with a knee injury.

Humphries threw two touchdowns — both to junior wideout Scott Holper — but was also intercepted three times. Coronado coach Shawn Dupris said he was proud of how his team and freshman signal-caller played despite the adversity.

“I thought we played really hard, a lot better than the first time,” Dupris said, referring to Gorman’s 49-7 win Oct. 20. “Last three weeks, we’ve played really good football, turned the corner a little bit. So it’s really good going into the offseason with a little momentum and knowing what we can do.”

Coronado only trailed 14-6 near the end of the first quarter, but Alejado and Gorman blew the game open in the second.

The Gaels’ first drive of the second quarter ended with a 20-yard TD strike to 6-foot-6-inch junior receiver Derek Meadows. Alejado connected with Meadows again on Gorman’s next possession, this time for a 57-yard touchdown on a deep post route down the middle of the field to give the Gaels a 26-6 lead.

Trying to keep the game close, the Cougars pulled out all their special teams tricks. Coronado executed a fake punt on its own 30-yard line on fourth-and-15, as junior running back Derek Hurley connected with junior wide receiver Jeffrey Buchanan all alone down the left sideline for a first down. Coronado also recovered an onside kick to open the second half.

It wasn’t enough to stop the Gaels, though. Alejado led a clinical drive midway through the third quarter that was finished by a 1-yard run from junior Sione Motuapuaka, a defensive lineman. Gorman’s next possession was brief, as Kaapana took the first snap 43 yards to the end zone.

“We didn’t play our best. We could’ve came out here and played better,” Kaapana said. “Our defense and offense could’ve done better on both sides, but it was good to have our seniors come out and play a good last game on this field.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.