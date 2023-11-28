Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado’s Samia Linton-Rivera (22) rips the flag off of Liberty’s Lolo Westerlund (4) during a flag football game between Coronado High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

■ Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 18 points to help the Mustangs beat Sky Pointe 81-40.

■ Prince Davis, Desert Pines: The junior finished with 22 points and five assists in the Jaguars’ 64-47 win over Chaparral.

■ Cordae Feazell, Cheyenne: The junior logged 14 points and seven assists as the Desert Shields edged Western 64-60.

Girls basketball

■ Charolette Delisle, Spring Valley: The senior logged 21 points in the Grizzlies’ 66-28 victory over the Skyhawks.

■ Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The senior had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals to help the Jaguars cruise to a 58-8 win over Eldorado.

■ Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The junior scored 17 points to help the Eagles defeat Doral Academy 70-32.

Flag football

■ Lilyana Bravo, Western: The junior had four receptions for 115 yards and a TD to lead the Warriors to an 18-12 victory over Amplus Academy.

■ Amari Camacho-Anderson, Green Valley: The senior completed seven of 17 passes for 68 yards and two TDs to help the Gators roll to a 26-0 victory over Spring Valley.

■ Karah Foss, Arbor View: The freshman had three interceptions, returning two for TDs, to help the Aggies rout Cimarron-Memorial 42-0.

■ Maci Joncich, Coronado: The senior quarterback passed for 189 yards and rushed for 95, completing four TD passes and running for two more scores, to help the Cougars edge Liberty 39-34.

■ Mailaya Taylor, Legacy: The junior rushed 15 times for 348 yards and four TDs in the Longhorns’ 31-12 win over Silverado.

Scores

Boys basketball

Cheyenne 64, Western 60

Desert Oasis 69, Del Sol 23

Desert Pines 64, Chaparral 47

Green Valley 64, Doral Academy 30

Shadow Ridge 81, Sky Pointe 40

Girls basketball

Boulder City 70, Doral Academy 32

Desert Pines 58, Eldorado 8

Spring Valley 66, Silverado 28

Western 55, Cadence 10

Flag football

Arbor View 42, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 13, Clark 6

Coronado 39, Liberty 34

Green Valley 26, Spring Valley 0

Legacy 31, Silverado 12

Mojave 13, Sloan Canyon 7

Palo Verde 13, Foothill 0

Tech 27, SLAM Academy 12

Western 18, Amplus Academy 12

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal