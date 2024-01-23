Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) pushes past Legacy’s Larissa Lotta (5) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Curtis Coleman, Desert Pines: The sophomore scored 17 points and converted a 3-point play with 2.6 seconds remaining to help the Jaguars overcome an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes for a 74-73 win over Centennial.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The junior scored 28 points and nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Wildcats to an 83-81 victory over Sierra Vista.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior scored 14 points as the Eagles overcame a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes to defeat SLAM Nevada 53-52.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior had 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Rattlers past Valley 81-72.

Maven-Bell Toleafoa: The senior racked up 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to help the Longhorns rally for a 63-59 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls basketball

Julia Carmichael, Boulder City: The senior finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the Eagles’ 51-43 win over Coral Academy.

Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior collected 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Trojans’ 52-19 win over SLAM Nevada.

Charlotte Delisle, Spring Valley: The senior scored 26 points to help the Grizzlies defeat Arbor View 58-48.

McKayla Epps, Cadence: The senior scored 14 points as the Cougars took control early on the way to a 37-9 victory over Cristo Rey.

Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Gaels’ 52-13 win over Palo Verde.

Flag football

Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Boulder City: The sophomore rushed for two TDs and also logged two sacks in the Eagles’ 53-12 win over Doral Academy.

Maya Nisson, Sloan Canyon: The junior scored on a 75-yard interception return as the Pirates rolled to a 27-0 win over Valley.

Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had four TD receptions and two interceptions to lead the Mustangs to a 26-12 victory over Arbor View.

Kaylen Shelby, Centennial: The senior had 10 tackles, four sacks and a pick six to lead the Bulldogs to a 29-6 victory over Durango.

Madeline West, Palo Verde: The junior returned two interceptions for TDs in the Panthers’ 25-7 win over Clark.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 53, SLAM Nevada 52

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Canyon Springs 51

Coronado 74, Silverado 70

Desert Pines 74, Centennial 73

Green Valley 70, Cadence 50

Las Vegas 83, Sierra Vista 81

Legacy 63, Desert Oasis 59

Mojave 81, Valley 72

Sky Pointe 74, Sunrise Mountain 73

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 52, Palo Verde 13

Boulder City 51, Coral Academy 43

Cadence 37, Cristo Rey 9

Liberty 58, Las Vegas 20

Mater East 43, Chaparral 4

Pahrump Valley 52, SLAM Nevada 19

Shadow Ridge 54, Faith Lutheran 43

Spring Valley 58, Arbor View 48

The Meadows 57, Sloan Canyon 18

Flag football

Boulder City 53, Doral Academy 12

Centennial 29, Durango 6

Foothill 25, Basic 21

Green Valley 27, Legacy 20

Moapa Valley 52, Eldorado 7

Shadow Ridge 26, Arbor View 12

Sloan Canyon 27, Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal