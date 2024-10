No. 1 Centennial blanks Green Valley in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) looks for a foul to be called against Green Valley junior Shealyn Pease (6) during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial defender Ella Davis (13) and Green Valley defender Lola Chavez (3) compete during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Shealyn Pease (6) and Centennial midfielder Karly Kramer (19) run for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley senior Juliana Lopez (7) reacts after missing the goal during the high school soccer game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial goalkeeper Madelyn Hartman (22) kicks the ball away from the goal during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Shealyn Pease (6) and Centennial midfielder Karly Kramer (19) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Audrey Ancell (2) and Centennial defender Calina Ritcharoen (12) jump for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) and Green Valley junior Peyton Vaughn (16) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial forward Natalie Sligar (3) jumps for the ball during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley midfielder Azlyn Olofson (8) and Centennial midfielder Karly Kramer (19) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley goalkeeper Olivia Geeb (17) covers the ball during the high school soccer game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial forward Natalie Sligar (3) runs toward Green Valley goalkeeper Olivia Geeb (17) during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) blocks Green Valley sophomore Payton Colbrook (13) during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley sophomore Payton Colbrook (13) and Centennial forward Claire Orme (8) jump for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Shealyn Pease (6) and Centennial defender Ella Davis (13) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley sophomore Payton Colbrook (13) and Centennial midfielder Julianne Donnelly (16) jump for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Shealyn Pease (6) Centennial forward Natalie Sligar (3) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley midfielder Seira Okui (19) and Centennial forward Claire Orme (8) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Julianne Donnelly (16) looks to receive the ball during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial forward Natalie Sligar (3) blocks the ball during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) attempts a penalty kick, scoring Centennial’s first goal, during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley goalkeeper Olivia Geeb (17) looks to kick the ball during the high school soccer game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial defender Cameryn Sligar (17) and Green Valley junior Darien Cox (5) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) runs with the ball during the high school soccer game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley forward Aleah Klein (21) and Centennial senior Ellah Scharringhausen (6) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial forward Claire Orme (8) kicks the ball away from Green Valley midfielder Melody McCormick (1) during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley midfielder Melody McCormick (1) and Centennial midfielder Julianne Donnelly (16) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Centennial High School, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)