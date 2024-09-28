No. 1 Gorman routs No. 5 Liberty in rematch of state final — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, cruised past No. 5 Liberty in a rematch of last year’s 5A Division I state title game.
Following a tough out-of-state schedule to start the season, the Bishop Gorman football team opened up its in-state play with a big victory in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, dominated on all sides of the ball in a 49-0 road victory Friday over No. 5 Liberty. The Gaels defeated the Patriots 56-11 at Allegiant Stadium in last year’s state title game.
“Liberty is a good football team. You can never take anything away from them. We always enjoy this matchup,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “Today was a little bit lopsided, but you never know if you’ll see them again down the road.”
Gorman (4-1, 1-0) could not be stopped on the ground Friday.
After recovering an onside kick by Liberty (1-5, 0-2) to begin the game, the Gaels were quickly in the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run from senior Champ Kapanui to go up 7-0.
A pair of rushes from senior Myles Norman for a combined 20 yards and a 33-yard completion from junior Maika Eugenio to senior Greg Toler set up the touchdown.
The Gaels stayed on the ground for their next three possessions.
Norman found the end zone toward the end of the first quarter with a 24-yard run. He led the Gaels with 81 rushing yards.
To open up the second quarter, Eugenio called his own number with a 6-yard score off a read option play to go up 21-0.
Later in the quarter, the Gaels forced a three-and-out and drove for another rushing touchdown, this time a 12-yarder from sophomore Terrance Grant.
With the first half winding down, Gorman extended the lead to 35-0 on a 51-yard scoop-and-score from sophomore linebacker Tamatoa Gaoteote.
That touchdown was the cherry on top of a dominant outing from the Gaels’ defense, which allowed 40 yards in the first half.
Liberty didn’t run a play in Gorman territory in the game until a roughing-the-kicker penalty with five minutes left.
In the second half, Eugenio hit Brandon Gaea on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Gorman next hosts Foothill on Oct. 5.
“What they went through those first five weeks are probably harder than what anyone else has done,” Browner said. “We actually thought of this game as an out-of-state game, so it shows the level of play these guys go for.”