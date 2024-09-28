No. 1 Gorman routs No. 5 Liberty in rematch of state final — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, cruised past No. 5 Liberty in a rematch of last year’s 5A Division I state title game.

The sun sets during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty wide receiver Treven Edington (2) runs the ball down the field during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) runs the ball through Bishop Gorman defense during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) scurries with the ball as Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Keala Loo (38) grabs him during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players celebrate during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty quarterback Elijah Espinoza (12) retrieves the ball after losing it during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) forces his way through a gaggle of players during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defensive back Seleva’atielu Alofipo (23) celebrates forcing an incomplete pass by Bishop Gorman during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) leaps into the air in an attempt to catch a pass during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) scrambles to free himself from Liberty defense during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) finds himself in front of Liberty liberty defensive back Maximus Paogofie (26) during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) is sacked after a throw during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty wide receiver Kellen Iwamuro (8) runs the ball during a kickoff at a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty quarterback Elijah Espinoza (12) hands off the ball to running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball towards the end zone during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman linebacker Landon McComber celebrates an interception by Gorman during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) tries to move his leg as Liberty defensive back Maximus Paogofie (26) grabs at him during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Sione Motuapuaka (44) pulls Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi’s (1) helmet off during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following a tough out-of-state schedule to start the season, the Bishop Gorman football team opened up its in-state play with a big victory in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Division I state championship game.

Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, dominated on all sides of the ball in a 49-0 road victory Friday over No. 5 Liberty. The Gaels defeated the Patriots 56-11 at Allegiant Stadium in last year’s state title game.

“Liberty is a good football team. You can never take anything away from them. We always enjoy this matchup,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “Today was a little bit lopsided, but you never know if you’ll see them again down the road.”

Gorman (4-1, 1-0) could not be stopped on the ground Friday.

After recovering an onside kick by Liberty (1-5, 0-2) to begin the game, the Gaels were quickly in the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run from senior Champ Kapanui to go up 7-0.

A pair of rushes from senior Myles Norman for a combined 20 yards and a 33-yard completion from junior Maika Eugenio to senior Greg Toler set up the touchdown.

The Gaels stayed on the ground for their next three possessions.

Norman found the end zone toward the end of the first quarter with a 24-yard run. He led the Gaels with 81 rushing yards.

To open up the second quarter, Eugenio called his own number with a 6-yard score off a read option play to go up 21-0.

Later in the quarter, the Gaels forced a three-and-out and drove for another rushing touchdown, this time a 12-yarder from sophomore Terrance Grant.

With the first half winding down, Gorman extended the lead to 35-0 on a 51-yard scoop-and-score from sophomore linebacker Tamatoa Gaoteote.

That touchdown was the cherry on top of a dominant outing from the Gaels’ defense, which allowed 40 yards in the first half.

Liberty didn’t run a play in Gorman territory in the game until a roughing-the-kicker penalty with five minutes left.

In the second half, Eugenio hit Brandon Gaea on a 34-yard touchdown pass.

Gorman next hosts Foothill on Oct. 5.

“What they went through those first five weeks are probably harder than what anyone else has done,” Browner said. “We actually thought of this game as an out-of-state game, so it shows the level of play these guys go for.”