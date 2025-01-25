No. 2 Democracy Prep girls roll past No. 5 Liberty — PHOTOS
Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team claimed a road win at Liberty on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.
Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 61-32 road win at No. 5 Liberty on Friday night.
Democracy Prep (16-2, 7-0 5A Southern League) next hosts Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Liberty (12-7, 6-3) hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
