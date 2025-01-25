No. 2 Democracy Prep girls roll past No. 5 Liberty — PHOTOS

Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team claimed a road win at Liberty on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.

Players struggle over the ball during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty guard Samantha Chesnut (5) looks for an open teammate during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty cheerleaders cheer during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep point guard Bray'ana Miles (3) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty guard Samantha Chesnut (5) eyes an open teammate as Democracy Prep guard ZhaNea Burrell (25) guards her during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep head coach Julius Barren coaches his team during a time out during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty guard Samantha Chesnut (5) dribbles the ball during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty guard Satsuki Bradley (4) looks for an open teammate during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep guard Keonni Lewis (13) drives towards the net during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep forward ZhaNea Burrell (25) tries to keep the ball from Liberty guard Satsuki Bradley (4) during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 61-32 road win at No. 5 Liberty on Friday night.

Democracy Prep (16-2, 7-0 5A Southern League) next hosts Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Liberty (12-7, 6-3) hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

