No. 2 Faith Lutheran routs No. 3 Gorman in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran claimed a home win over Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 4-1 home victory over No. 3 Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Thursday.
Leila Armstrong, Olivia Stark, Kloe Abdalla and Riley Renteria each scored goals for Faith Lutheran (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League). The Crusaders led 3-0 at halftime.
Emma Flannery scored a goal for Bishop Gorman (4-1, 0-1).
Faith Lutheran next plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6 p.m. Monday, and Bishop Gorman plays at No. 5 Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
