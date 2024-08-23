No. 2 Faith Lutheran routs No. 3 Gorman in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran claimed a home win over Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty misses the save on a Bishop Gorman goal during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Emma Flannery (3) kicks the ball toward the net while Faith Lutheran’s Jacey Phillips defends during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) attempts a goal on Faith Lutheran during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Olivia Stark (8) and Bishop Gorman’s Isabelle Grady (16) eye an airborne ball during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Jacey Phillips (6) and Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore (9) work to keep the ball in bounds during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) passes the ball while Bishop Gorman’s Grace Yager (18) defends during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Grace Yager (18) passes up the field while Faith Lutheran’s Kennedy Halter (26) and Brianna Lee (10) close in on her during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Vienna Niotta (12) kicks the ball away from Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore (9) during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Alana Moore runs after the ball during a high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Stephenie Hackett (10) dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Presley Lujan (30) during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Jacey Phillips (6) thwarts an attempted goal by Bishop Gorman’s Mikayla LeCavalier (17) during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Gianna Tomasello advances toward the ball during a high school soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr (19) and Faith Lutheran’s Kloe Abdalla (14) tumble over Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) while she saves the ball during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran celebrates their goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Julia Anfinson (17) and Riley Renteria (52) celebrate Renteria’s goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) powers past Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Clara Estiadan (1) to score during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr (19) vies for the ball against Faith Lutheran’s Kloe Abdalla (14) during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Olivia Stark (8) attempts a goal while Bishop Gorman’s Grace Yager (18) defends during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran striker Julia Anfinson, center, passes up the field against Bishop Gorman’s Emma Flannery, left, and Laila Lazzara, right, during a high school soccer game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Olivia Stark kicks to score a goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 4-1 home victory over No. 3 Bishop Gorman in a girls soccer match Thursday.

Leila Armstrong, Olivia Stark, Kloe Abdalla and Riley Renteria each scored goals for Faith Lutheran (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League). The Crusaders led 3-0 at halftime.

Emma Flannery scored a goal for Bishop Gorman (4-1, 0-1).

Faith Lutheran next plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6 p.m. Monday, and Bishop Gorman plays at No. 5 Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

