45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 5 Centennial tops No. 3 Liberty in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) shoots over Liberty's Dante Steward (5) during the first hal ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) shoots over Liberty's Dante Steward (5) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) posts up for a shot over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) during t ...
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) posts up for a shot over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) scores over Liberty's defense during the first half of their ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) scores over Liberty's defense during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) secures a rebound against Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Taytu ...
Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) secures a rebound against Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Taytum Cios-Webb (4) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound during ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) dunks the ball as Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) looks on durin ...
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) dunks the ball as Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) looks on during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Maison Martin (23) and Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) battle for a rebound during t ...
Liberty's Maison Martin (23) and Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) look on as Liberty's Dante Stew ...
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) look on as Liberty's Dante Steward (5) grabs a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) gets off a shot over Liberty's Kobe Kelley (24) during the fir ...
Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) gets off a shot over Liberty's Kobe Kelley (24) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the fir ...
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) gets up high to pass over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) duri ...
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) gets up high to pass over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) elevates to shoot between Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Eva ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) elevates to shoot between Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Evan Hilliard (12) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound with Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and J ...
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound with Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and Jaylen Kelly (21) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) gets off a pass against Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and tea ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) gets off a pass against Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and teammates during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) goes to the court to fight for a loose ball with Liberty's D ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) goes to the court to fight for a loose ball with Liberty's Daylen Dove (3) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) dunks the ball over Centennial during the second half of their NIA ...
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) dunks the ball over Centennial during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) defends as Centennial's Zyon Harris (2) gets off a shot during the ...
Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) defends as Centennial's Zyon Harris (2) gets off a shot during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) during the seco ...
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) during the seco ...
Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) secures a rebound over Liberty defenders during the second half o ...
Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) secures a rebound over Liberty defenders during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Jalen Parker (1) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) during the secon ...
Liberty's Jalen Parker (1) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) looks to pass over Liberty defenders including Taytum Cios-Webb ( ...
Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) looks to pass over Liberty defenders including Taytum Cios-Webb (4) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) posts up for a basket over Liberty's Maison Martin (23) duri ...
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) posts up for a basket over Liberty's Maison Martin (23) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) gets inside of Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) for a basket during the ...
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) gets inside of Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) for a basket during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) chases a loose ball as Liberty's Taytum Cios-Webb (4) moves in d ...
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) chases a loose ball as Liberty's Taytum Cios-Webb (4) moves in during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) posts up for a shot over Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) during the s ...
Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) posts up for a shot over Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the fir ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
SLAM's William Bonwell, left, takes control over Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
SLAM's Satoshi Davis, top, smiles as he controls Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir near the end of their ...
SLAM Academy downs Bishop Gorman in wrestling — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2025 - 9:50 pm
 

Centennial’s boys basketball team, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, fended off No. 3 Liberty for a 64-59 home victory Wednesday night.

Centennial (16-1, 3-0 5A Southern League) next hosts No. 2 Coronado at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Liberty (6-7, 0-2) hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES