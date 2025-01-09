No. 5 Centennial tops No. 3 Liberty in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) shoots over Liberty's Dante Steward (5) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) posts up for a shot over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) scores over Liberty's defense during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) secures a rebound against Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Taytum Cios-Webb (4) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Dante Steward (5) dunks the ball as Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) looks on during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Maison Martin (23) and Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) look on as Liberty's Dante Steward (5) grabs a rebound during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30) gets off a shot over Liberty's Kobe Kelley (24) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) gets up high to pass over Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) elevates to shoot between Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Evan Hilliard (12) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Dante Steward (5) battles for a rebound with Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) and Jaylen Kelly (21) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) gets off a pass against Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and teammates during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) goes to the court to fight for a loose ball with Liberty's Daylen Dove (3) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) dunks the ball over Centennial during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) defends as Centennial's Zyon Harris (2) gets off a shot during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Dante Steward (5) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) secures a rebound over Liberty defenders during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Jalen Parker (1) gets off a shot over Centennial's Jaden Dudley (15) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) looks to pass over Liberty defenders including Taytum Cios-Webb (4) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) posts up for a basket over Liberty's Maison Martin (23) during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) gets inside of Centennial's Jaxon Price (11) for a basket during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) chases a loose ball as Liberty's Taytum Cios-Webb (4) moves in during the second half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images