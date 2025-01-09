No. 5 Centennial tops No. 3 Liberty in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Centennial claimed a home victory over Liberty in a boys basketball game Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Centennial’s boys basketball team, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, fended off No. 3 Liberty for a 64-59 home victory Wednesday night.
Centennial (16-1, 3-0 5A Southern League) next hosts No. 2 Coronado at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Liberty (6-7, 0-2) hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
