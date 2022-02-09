Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Canyon Springs forward Lorenzo Moore (20) blocks a shot attempted by Spring Valley forward Carson Dooley (32) during a boys high school basketball game at Canyon Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Zakary Abdalla, Foothill — The freshman scored 16 points in a 64-45 loss to Liberty.

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 72-40 win over Arbor View.

Mason Brown, Durango — The freshman scored 21 points in an 84-55 win over Palo Verde.

Antonio Burns, Legacy — The freshman scored 20 points in an 89-68 win over Valley.

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City — The senior had 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 56-43 win over Coral Academy.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 20 points in an 89-68 loss to Legacy.

Jalen Foy, Canyon Springs — The senior had 16 points and six rebounds in a 75-56 loss to Bishop Gorman.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 22 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 75-66 win over Canyon Springs.

Lorenzo Moore, Canyon Springs — The senior had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 75-56 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 16 points in a 56-43 loss to Boulder City.

Steven Ramsey, Valley — The junior scored 18 points in an 89-68 loss to Legacy.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior scored 18 points in an 84-55 win over Palo Verde.

Ari Swope, Legacy — The senior scored 23 points in an 89-68 win over Valley.

Christopher White, Democracy Prep — The senior scored 27 points in a 79-31 win over Calvary Chapel.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 75-56 win over Canyon Springs.

Girls

Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 16 points in a 44-37 win over Needles.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Gorman 75, Canyon Springs 56

Boulder City 56, Coral Academy 43

Chaparral 58, Sunrise Mountain 33

Coronado 80, Clark 32

Democracy Prep 79, Calvary Chapel 31

Desert Pines 72, Arbor View 40

Durango 84, Palo Verde 55

Legacy 89, Valley 68

Liberty 64, Foothill 45

Pahrump Valley 41, Tech 38

Sierra Vista 49, Cheyenne 44

Silverado 75, Western 40

SLAM Nevada 67, Pinecrest Cadence 35

Spring Mountain 63, Beaver Dam 40

The Meadows 67, Laughlin 24

Virgin Valley 61, Equipo Academy 27

Girls

Lincoln County 44, Needles 37

