Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado (12) stiff arms Bishop Manogue DB Carson Jensen (99) to run down the sideline during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Brandon Tunnell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team

Shadow Ridge's JaQuieze Holland is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Caden Harris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Isaiah Lauofo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Trech Kekahuna is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's David Washington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Donavyn Pellot is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Micah Kaapana is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Jammal Boyd is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Ed Haynes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Alex Gallardo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Zak Yamauchi is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Desert Pines' David Poutasi is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Shadow Ridge's Nate Smith is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Desert Pines' Idgerinn Dean is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's AJ Fuimaono is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Jayland McGlothen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Jayden House is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Christian Thatcher is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Chris Federico is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Shadow Ridge's Diego Madrid is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Quincy Davis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Jamih Otis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Palaie Faoa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Jeremiah Hughes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Desert Pines' DaMari Washington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Caden Chittenden is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Matai Tagoai is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Spring Valley's Tipisone Manu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Spring Valley's Kelze Howard is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Spring Valley's Kory Villarreal is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada Football team.

First Team

Offense

QB — Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior quarterback completed 75.9 percent of his passes and threw for 3,403 yards and 53 touchdowns to led the Class 5A state champion Gaels.

QB — Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The senior quarterback threw for 2,199 yards and 28 touchdown passes to lead the Skyhawks to their second consecutive Class 4A state title.

RB — JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The senior rushed for 1,633 yards, averaging 125.6 yards per game, and scored 20 touchdowns.

RB — Caden Harris, Silverado — The senior running back rushed for 1,355 yards and scored 28 touchdowns while earning Class 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year honors.

RB — Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty — The junior rushed for 1,270 yards, averaging 115.5 yards per game, and nine rushing touchdowns, while earning Class 5A Mountain League offensive player of the year honors.

RB — Tipisone Manu, Spring Valley — The junior rushed for 1,238 yards and had 13 rushing touchdowns.

WR — Trech Kekahuna, Bishop Gorman — The senior hauled in 1,240 receiving yards and caught 22 touchdown passes.

WR — David Washington, Arbor View — The junior averaged 15.9 yard per reception with 826 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

WR — Brady Kennedy, Coronado — The senior had 793 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

WR — Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 16.7 yards per reception and caught 11 touchdown passes.

ATH — Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior racked up 1,568 all-purpose yards and scored 28 touchdowns.

ATH — Micah Kaapana, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 1,070 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns.

OL — Jammal Boyd, Silverado — The senior helped the Skyhawks offense that averaged 54.3 points per game and 380.3 yards per game.

OL — Zak Yamauchi, Bishop Gorman — The senior offensive tackle helped the Gaels’ offense that averaged 469.1 yards and 57.7 points per game.

OL — Ed Haynes, Liberty — The senior UNLV committ was a first-team all Desert League selection and helped the Patriots on their way to the Mountain League title.

OL — Alex Gallardo, Arbor View — The senior helped an offense that averaged 409.3 yards per game.

OL — David Poutasi, Desert Pines — The senior helped an offense that averaged 32.5 points per game and 285.5 yards per game.

OL — Nate Smith, Shadow Ridge — The senior center helped an offense that averaged 340.3 rushing yards per game.

Coach of the Year

Andy Ostolaza, Silverado – He guided the Skyhawks to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Silverado outscored its opponents 652-67 on its way to another 12-0 season.

Defense

DL — Idgerinn Dean, Desert Pines — The senior had 44 total tackles and 11 sacks while earning Class 5A Mountain League defensive player of the year honors.

DL — AJ Fuimaono, Liberty — The senior had seven sacks and 27 total tackles.

DL — Jayden House, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 43 solo tackles and three sacks.

DL — Jayland McGlothen, Silverado — The junior had 70 tackles, including 35 for loss, and 18½ sacks for the state champions.

DL — Kelze Howard, Spring Valley — The senior Oregon State committ was the Class 4A Sky League defensive player of the year with 64 total tackles and 12 sacks.

LB — Christian Thatcher, Arbor View — The senior was tied for first in the state with 133 total tackles, including 78 solo.

LB — Chris Federico, Silverado — The senior was the Class 4A Desert League defensive player of the year with 128 tackles, including 35 for loss, and 12 sacks for the state champions.

LB — Diego Madrid, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore had 96 total tackles and seven sacks.

LB — Quincy Davis, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 56 solo tackles, 22 for loss, and eight sacks.

LB — Jamih Otis, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 103 solo tackles, 23 for loss, and six sacks.

LB — Palaie Faoa, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League defensive league player of the year with 57 solo tackles, 22 for loss, and 11 sacks for the state champions.

DB — Jeremiah Hughes, Bishop Gorman — The senior had seven interceptions and 21 solo tackles for the state champions.

DB — Matai Tagoai, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 73 total tackles and nine pass deflections.

DB — Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes, Liberty — The junior had 50 total tackles and led the secondary for the Patriots on their way to the 5A Mountain League title

DB — DaMari Washington, Desert Pines — The junior was the anchor in the secondary for the Jaguars, who allowed only 89 points in nine regular-season games.

DB — Kory Villarreal, Spring Valley — The sophomore had five interceptions and 17 total tackles.

K/P — Caden Chittenden, Faith Lutheran — The junior made 17 of 22 field goal attempts, with a long of 56 yards, and 29 of 30 extra point attempts.

Second Team

Offense

QB — Michael Kearns, Arbor View — The senior completed 63.5 percent of his passes and threw for 1,786 yards and 14 touchdowns.

QB – Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas — The sophomore was the Class 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year with 2,785 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

RB — Landon Wrzesinski, Moapa Valley — The senior rushed for 1,279 yards and had 19 total touchdowns.

RB — Devon Rice, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 789 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

RB — Daniel Nevil, SLAM Academy — The senior averaged 96.8 rushing yards per game and scored 16 rushing touchdowns for the Class 3A state runners-up.

RB — Greg Burrell, Desert Pines — The junior had 906 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

WR — Michael Floyde, Coronado — The senior had eight touchdown catches and was the Class 4A Sky League’s top tight end.

WR — Massiah Mingo, Desert Pines — The freshman had 604 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

WR — Elija Lofton, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 739 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.

WR — Peyton Steigerwald, Faith Lutheran — The senior averaged 16.9 yards per reception and was a first-team 5A Mountain League selection.

ATH — Jon Wilson, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 1,204 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

ATH — Jayden Robertson, Liberty — The junior had 1,028 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.

OL — Isaiah Perkins, Silverado — The senior helped the Skyhawks offense that averaged 54.3 points per game and 380.3 yards per game.

OL — Misiolo Maluia, Bishop Gorman — The senior center helped the Gaels’ offense that averaged 469.1 yards and 57.7 points per game.

OL — Mark Hawkins, Las Vegas — The senior helped the 4A Mountain League champion Wildcats offense that averaged 32.2 points per game.

OL — Andre Santillan, Shadow Ridge — The senior helped the 4A Sky League champion Mustangs offense that averaged 42.9 points per game.

OL — Wesley Sauvao, Liberty — The senior was a first-team all Mountain League selection and helped the Patriots win the 5A Mountain League title.

OL — Savior Manuma, Desert Pines — The senior helped a Jaguars offense that averaged 32.5 points per game and 285.5 yards per game.

Defense

DL — Antoine Taylor, Basic — The junior was the Class 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year with 41 total tackles and nine sacks.

DL — Davion Martinez, Coronado — The senior had 64 total tackles and 13 sacks.

DL — Luke Solomon, Sierra Vista — The senior had 101 total tackles, 21 for loss.

DL — Toa Howard, Arbor View — The senior had 34 total tackles, seven for loss.

DL — Labarrio Mays, Desert Pines — The senior had 46 total tackles and 12 sacks.

LB — Koi Paaoao, Liberty — The junior had 46 total tackles.

LB — Marcus Council, Silverado — The junior had 47 total tackles.

LB — Martin Jordan, Virgin Valley — The senior had 100 total tackles and was the Class 3A Desert League defensive player of the year.

LB — Nathan Anderson, Foothill — The senior had 85 total tackles, 55 solo.

LB — Reese Pasion, Sierra Vista — The senior had 80 total tackles, 15 for loss.

LB — Nate Ritcher, Green Valley — The senior had 98 total tackles and seven sacks.

DB — Ryden-James Dacosin, Liberty — The junior had 28 total tackles and five interceptions.

DB — Jayden Bunker, Moapa Valley — The senior had 46 total tackles and seven interceptions.

DB — Tanner Aitken, Arbor View — The senior had 54 total tackles and five interceptions.

DB — Jeremiah Vessel, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 21 total tackles and helped a defense that allowed 78 points in 14 games.

DB — Treyshaun Jackson, Desert Pines — The freshman had 41 total tackles and three interceptions.

K/P — Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman — The senior made all 51 extra point attempts and recorded 40 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Honorable Mention

Sampson Alofipo, Liberty

Zurich Ashford, Arbor View

Jeremiah Campbell, Shadow Ridge

Donnell Colbert, SLAM Academy

Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge

Domingo Cleveland, Basic

Auhsoj Cunningham, Sunrise Mountain

Irvin Daniels, Clark

Tau Epenisa, Silverado

Ti’Shaun Ereaux-Jackson, Spring Valley

Darrell Finks, Canyon Springs

Sean Gosse, The Meadows

Davison Glenn, Shadow Ridge

Dixon Gray Ryan, Faith Lutheran

Ryan Hannig, Lincoln County

Grant Henrie, Moapa Valley

Furious Hoskins, Palo Verde

Alfonso Luna, Cheyenne

Jahsire Morris, Las Vegas

Malik McHugh, Rancho

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial

Elijah Palmer, Bishop Gorman

Zach Pantea, Lake Mead Academy

Victor Plotnikov, Centennial

Tim Randolph, Del Sol

Micah Reyes, Durango

Freddy Rodriguez, Green Valley

Silas Sagote, Coronado

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City

Tobyas Spotted Eagle, Faith Lutheran

Malik Stinnett, Desert Pines

Moses Tabangcura, SLAM Academy

Blair Thayer, Palo Verde

Bryson Tunnell, Silverado

Jack White, Basic

Damari Wiggins, Centennial

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.