Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman to host Mater Dei

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 1:44 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Jaylon Edmond (14) evades a tackle from Corner Canyon's Bridger Davies (10) during the second half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class 5A rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

2. Liberty (1-0)

3. Arbor View (1-0)

4. Desert Pines (0-1)

5. Green Valley (0-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman opened with a 42-7 blowout of Corner Canyon (Utah), but the Gaels take a massive step up in competition this week by hosting defending national champion Mater Dei (California). Mater Dei opened with a 42-0 win over East (Utah) last week. … Liberty dominated Palo Verde last week and travels to play Lone Peak, Utah’s defending Class 6A state champion. … Arbor View edged Snow Canyon (Utah) 7-0 last week and hosts the rugged Shadow Ridge running game Friday. … Desert Pines was turned back by Orem (Utah) 21-14 on the road and will host a Canyon Springs team coming off an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California). … Green Valley will open its season Friday at Palos Verdes (California).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

