Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman to host Mater Dei
Bishop Gorman sits atop the Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings with a showdown against Mater Dei (California) looming Friday in Las Vegas.
Class 5A rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)
2. Liberty (1-0)
3. Arbor View (1-0)
4. Desert Pines (0-1)
5. Green Valley (0-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman opened with a 42-7 blowout of Corner Canyon (Utah), but the Gaels take a massive step up in competition this week by hosting defending national champion Mater Dei (California). Mater Dei opened with a 42-0 win over East (Utah) last week. … Liberty dominated Palo Verde last week and travels to play Lone Peak, Utah’s defending Class 6A state champion. … Arbor View edged Snow Canyon (Utah) 7-0 last week and hosts the rugged Shadow Ridge running game Friday. … Desert Pines was turned back by Orem (Utah) 21-14 on the road and will host a Canyon Springs team coming off an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California). … Green Valley will open its season Friday at Palos Verdes (California).
