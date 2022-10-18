Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Antoine Taylor

Basic junior defensive tackle Antoine Taylor made seven sacks and forced a fumble in the Wolves’ 27-25 victory over Durango on Friday.

Basic High's Antoine Taylor jr. (57) reacts after making a play during the second half of a football game against Green Valley High at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley High's running back Estaban Martinez (34) avoids a suck from Basic High's Antoine Taylor jr. (57) during the second half of a football game at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic High's Antoine Taylor jr. (57) reacts after making a play during the second half of a football game against Green Valley High at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley High's quarterback Justyn Delzeit (12) i stopped by Basic High's Antoine Taylor jr. (57) during the second half of a football game at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Durango tried everything. Different matchups. Double teams. Nothing worked.

Basic junior defensive tackle Antoine Taylor could not be stopped Friday night, delivering seven sacks and a forced fumble in the Wolves’ 27-25 victory.

That performance earned him the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It felt like I had a motor that just couldn’t stop running,” Taylor said. “It was amazing that every sack I felt like I could get another one.”

Taylor stepped up a particularly important time with the postseason nearing. Basic (7-2, 2-1 Class 4A Mountain League) took a major step toward capturing the second seed in the league standings. The Wolves will grab that seed if they beat visiting Clark (4-5, 1-2) on Friday.

A Clark victory sets up a three-way tie for that second spot that also includes Durango (5-4, 2-2).

Basic comes off back-to-back victories and hopes to roll into the playoffs.

“I think we can really go far,” Taylor said. “As long as we keep our coolness and our level (of play), we can probably make it to state.”

If the Wolves advance that far, Taylor likely will be a major reason for it.

The ultimate respect for a football player is when the other side sets its game plan to stop him.

Durango didn’t necessarily go into Friday’s game intent on stopping Taylor, but he quickly became a major focus. Now others will see what he accomplished, and there’s little doubt opposing coaches will try to find more answers.

“I kind of hope so,” Taylor said. “I like different competition.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.