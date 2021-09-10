Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde football game canceled
The football game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde was canceled Friday, the latest of six cancellations this week.
Friday’s football game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde has been canceled hours before kickoff.
The game becomes the sixth canceled this week and 26th in Southern Nevada this year. There have been 62 cancellations statewide as of Friday afternoon.
The other games canceled this week are:
Boulder City at Mojave
Indian Springs at Beatty
Pahranagat Valley at Eureka
Word of Life at Spring Mountain
Coleville at Round Mountain
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.