Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde football game canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 
Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) keeps a ball away from Silverado High School's Shyn ...
Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) keeps a ball away from Silverado High School's Shyne Johnson (4) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s football game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde has been canceled hours before kickoff.

The game becomes the sixth canceled this week and 26th in Southern Nevada this year. There have been 62 cancellations statewide as of Friday afternoon.

The other games canceled this week are:

Boulder City at Mojave

Indian Springs at Beatty

Pahranagat Valley at Eureka

Word of Life at Spring Mountain

Coleville at Round Mountain

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

