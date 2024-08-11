Who are the top receivers in Southern Nevada prep football?
There’s a talented pool of wide receivers in Southern Nevada with Division I commits and rising underclassmen. Here’s the Review-Journal’s top five.
This season could be the year of the wide receiver in Southern Nevada high school football.
There’s a mix of Division I commits and several young, up-and-coming receivers who are due for breakout seasons.
Here’s a look at the Review-Journal’s top five returning high school football wide receivers in Southern Nevada:
Kai Cypher, Arbor View
Cypher is one of many talented young receivers for the Aggies.
He showed his potential in six games as a freshman last season, averaging 20.5 yards per reception with 409 receiving yards on 20 catches and three touchdowns.
Brandon Gaea, Bishop Gorman
Gaea has shown flashes of his potential in a stacked Gorman offense and will be in store for a bigger role this season.
As a junior last season, Gaea had 433 receiving yards on 26 catches with three touchdowns.
Gaea, listed at 6 feet, 1 inch, and 180 pounds, is a three-star 2025 recruit who is committed to Hawaii.
Scott Holper, Coronado
Holper helped Coronado have a solid season in Class 5A Division I last season. He caught nine touchdown passes and had 737 receiving yards on 31 catches.
The Cougars could see another big season from Holper (6-1, 180) in his senior season with many key returners on offense.
Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman
The five-star wide receiver made his highly anticipated college announcement in July when he committed to Louisiana State over Notre Dame and Michigan. 247Sports has Meadows as the state’s top 2025 recruit and the No. 32 prospect nationally in his class.
The 6-5, 200-pounder had 391 receiving yards on 15 catches with eight touchdown receptions in 10 games last season.
The first-team All-Southern Nevada receiver will be heavily featured again in a Gorman offense that averaged more than 431 yards and 49 points per game.
Jayden Williams, Arbor View
Williams was the top receiver in a loaded receiver room for the Aggies last season.
In seven games in his sophomore campaign, Williams had 747 receiving yards on 32 catches with eight touchdowns.
Williams is listed as a three-star 2026 recruit by 247Sports.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.