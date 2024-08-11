Who are the top receivers in Southern Nevada prep football?

There’s a talented pool of wide receivers in Southern Nevada with Division I commits and rising underclassmen. Here’s the Review-Journal’s top five.

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) runs for a deep touchdown with little Legacy opposition during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) runs the ball with pressure from Legacy cornerback Darren Bowen (18) during the first half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado wide receiver Scott Holper (13) celebrates as he catches a touchdown pass against Bishop Gorman defensive back Aidan Zehner (23) during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea (6) runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View wide receiver Kai Cypher (9) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View wide receiver Kai Cypher (9) runs the ball down the field during a game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) runs in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) catches the ball before running in a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receivers Brandon Gaea (6) and Derek Meadows (30) celebrate Meadows’ touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

This season could be the year of the wide receiver in Southern Nevada high school football.

There’s a mix of Division I commits and several young, up-and-coming receivers who are due for breakout seasons.

Here’s a look at the Review-Journal’s top five returning high school football wide receivers in Southern Nevada:

Kai Cypher, Arbor View

Cypher is one of many talented young receivers for the Aggies.

He showed his potential in six games as a freshman last season, averaging 20.5 yards per reception with 409 receiving yards on 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Brandon Gaea, Bishop Gorman

Gaea has shown flashes of his potential in a stacked Gorman offense and will be in store for a bigger role this season.

As a junior last season, Gaea had 433 receiving yards on 26 catches with three touchdowns.

Gaea, listed at 6 feet, 1 inch, and 180 pounds, is a three-star 2025 recruit who is committed to Hawaii.

Scott Holper, Coronado

Holper helped Coronado have a solid season in Class 5A Division I last season. He caught nine touchdown passes and had 737 receiving yards on 31 catches.

The Cougars could see another big season from Holper (6-1, 180) in his senior season with many key returners on offense.

Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman

The five-star wide receiver made his highly anticipated college announcement in July when he committed to Louisiana State over Notre Dame and Michigan. 247Sports has Meadows as the state’s top 2025 recruit and the No. 32 prospect nationally in his class.

The 6-5, 200-pounder had 391 receiving yards on 15 catches with eight touchdown receptions in 10 games last season.

The first-team All-Southern Nevada receiver will be heavily featured again in a Gorman offense that averaged more than 431 yards and 49 points per game.

Jayden Williams, Arbor View

Williams was the top receiver in a loaded receiver room for the Aggies last season.

In seven games in his sophomore campaign, Williams had 747 receiving yards on 32 catches with eight touchdowns.

Williams is listed as a three-star 2026 recruit by 247Sports.

