No. 1 Coronado fends off No. 2 Palo Verde in boys soccer— PHOTOS

An early goal and stellar defense, led by goalie Logan Pierce, propelled top-ranked Coronado to a road win at Palo Verde on Wednesday night.

Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce prepares to save an attempted goal by Palo Verde forward Quinton Alewife (9) while Coronado’s Elide Morales looks on during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Silvestre Cahue, behind, attempts a gaol against Palo Verde’s Preston Mendenhall (2) during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado forward Connor Morganthal (9) sprints after the ball during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) steals the ball from Palo Verde’s Francesco Traniello (10) during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado celebrates their goal over Palo Verde during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defender Brody Breeden (2) makes a header over Palo Verde’s Francesco Traniello, behind, during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Brody Breeden (2) and Palo Verde’s Evan Odle (14) race for the ball during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce eyes the ball before making a save during the first half of a boys high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (5) pivots with the ball before shooting while Palo Verde midfielder Robert Sarkisian (12) defends during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde defender Preston Mendenhall (2) makes a header over Coronado during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez, left, watches his pass while Palo Verde forward Carson Dennis (21) can’t stop him in time during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores, left, and Palo Verde midfielder Isaiah Martinez (5) dribble up the field during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defender Silvestre Cahue, center, breaks away toward the goal while Palo Verde’s Ajami Smith (4) and Zachary Spears (99) race after him during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Quinton Alewife, left, battles for the ball against Coronado’s Austin Donald, center right, during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde goalkeeper Henri Kettner saves the ball after Coronado’s Dylan Thomas, behind left, shot the ball during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde midfielder Francesco Traniello (10) jumps for a header against Coronado defender Dalton Meusy, center right, during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defender Benjamin Aronow (15) races to keep the ball in bounds during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado defender Silvestre Cahue (7) reacts after being fouled by Palo Verde during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Francesco Traniello, center, and Liam Bringhurst (12) connect after a missed penalty kick during the first half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde goalkeeper Henri Kettner reacts after losing a boys high school soccer game to Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s boys soccer team attacked early and often at Palo Verde in a meeting between the city’s top two Class 5A teams.

The Cougars’ first few chances didn’t lead to scores, but Dylan Flores made sure they didn’t waste all their early opportunities.

Flores scored early in the first half on an assist from Cy Adams, and goalie Logan Pierce made a pair of key stops late as Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 1-0 road win over No. 2 Palo Verde on Wednesday night.

“We’re playing for that No. 1 seed. That’s what we want,” Coronado coach Dustin Barton said. “This is the first year we aren’t playing (the Southern Region playoffs) at Bettye Wilson (Park), so we want that home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s great to get this win.”

Pierce helped anchor Coronado’s defensive effort in stoppage time in the second half. Pierce made a leaping save on a Palo Verde corner kick and made a falling save on a loose ball to preserve the win.

“I knew we had to calm the game down, and whenever the ball came back there, I knew it had to be saved,” Pierce said. “Out of the net or just wide, we had to get it cleared.”

Pierce didn’t see much action until midway through the first half, but he and the Cougars (10-1-0, 7-1-0 5A Southern League) stopped every push by Palo Verde (8-3-1, 5-2-1) the rest of the way. The Cougars’ defense blocked shots and forced turnovers to keep the Panthers’ offense quiet.

“Our seniors are our defense. Everyone else is underclassmen,” Barton said. “Our backline being upperclassmen, they’re our leaders, and our two captains are back there so they anchor it down.”

“(Pierce) doesn’t get a lot of action because our defense is back there, so when he does see it, it’s good that he’s ready,” Barton added. “It’s the first game he had to make a lot of saves.”

Palo Verde goalie Henri Kettner had a pair of saves and stopped a free kick early in the first half. Flores broke through the Panthers’ defense, controlled Adams’ pass, shot diagonally and scored past a diving Kettner.

Coronado plays at No. 4 Sunrise Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Palo Verde plays at No. 5 Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

