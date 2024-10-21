75°F
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Gorman remains No. 1 in final 5A football rankings

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball during the high school football gam ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 12:34 pm
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)

2. Arbor View (6-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (8-0)

4. Coronado (5-3)

5. Liberty (3-5)

6. Legacy (6-4)

7. Shadow Ridge (6-3)

8. Green Valley (5-3)

9. Las Vegas High (7-2)

10. Durango (6-3)

Class 4A

1. Losee (8-1)

2. Mojave (8-1)

3. Spring Valley (7-1)

4. Cadence (5-3)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (4-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (7-2)

2. SLAM Academy (5-4)

3. Moapa Valley (8-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (4-4)

5. Mater East (5-5)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (13-1-4)

2. Bishop Gorman (13-4-1)

3. Coronado (12-5-1)

4. Liberty (7-1-6)

5. Arbor View (7-4-3)

Class 4A

1. Centennial (16-0)

2. Foothill (12-1-1)

3. Sierra Vista (12-3-1)

4. Doral Academy (14-3-1)

5. Eldorado (11-3-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (21-3-1)

2. Boulder City (13-2-1)

3. Virgin Valley (9-2)

4. SLAM Academy (8-3-1)

5. Moapa Valley (9-5-2)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Doral Academy at Foothill, 3:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Arbor View

Liberty at Coronado

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (21-0)

2. Palo Verde (11-4-3)

3. Bishop Gorman (14-5-1)

4. Las Vegas High (13-5-3)

5. Western (9-7-1)

Class 4A

1. Desert Oasis (14-1-1)

2. Liberty (17-2)

3. Canyon Springs (13-2-2)

4. Sierra Vista (13-4-1)

5. Desert Pines (9-3-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (14-2)

2. Del Sol (9-3)

3. Mater East (8-4-2)

4. Cristo Rey (8-6-1)

5. Virgin Valley (8-8-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Tech, 3 p.m.

Coronado at Palo Verde

Eldorado at Las Vegas High

Thursday

Las Vegas High at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Palo Verde at Eldorado

Desert Oasis at Clark

Canyon Springs at Centennial

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (22-8)

2. Coronado (19-4)

3. Arbor View (26-9)

4. Centennial (23-12)

5. Foothill (25-9)

Class 4A

1. Durango (21-10)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (24-10)

3. Tech (24-7)

4. Spring Valley (19-14)

5. Green Valley (21-17)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (20-10)

2. The Meadows (15-5)

3. Virgin Valley (17-6)

4. SLAM Academy (13-13)

5. Losee (10-14)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Liberty at Coronado

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman

Centennial at Palo Verde

Wednesday

Durango at Sierra Vista

Faith Lutheran at Foothill

Thursday

Arbor View at Coronado

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

