Prep rankings: Gorman remains No. 1 in final 5A football rankings
Bishop Gorman (5A), Losee (4A) and Virgin Valley (3A) remained No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s final football rankings. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)
2. Arbor View (6-1)
3. Faith Lutheran (8-0)
4. Coronado (5-3)
5. Liberty (3-5)
6. Legacy (6-4)
7. Shadow Ridge (6-3)
8. Green Valley (5-3)
9. Las Vegas High (7-2)
10. Durango (6-3)
Class 4A
1. Losee (8-1)
2. Mojave (8-1)
3. Spring Valley (7-1)
4. Cadence (5-3)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (4-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (7-2)
2. SLAM Academy (5-4)
3. Moapa Valley (8-1)
4. Pahrump Valley (4-4)
5. Mater East (5-5)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Faith Lutheran (13-1-4)
2. Bishop Gorman (13-4-1)
3. Coronado (12-5-1)
4. Liberty (7-1-6)
5. Arbor View (7-4-3)
Class 4A
1. Centennial (16-0)
2. Foothill (12-1-1)
3. Sierra Vista (12-3-1)
4. Doral Academy (14-3-1)
5. Eldorado (11-3-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (21-3-1)
2. Boulder City (13-2-1)
3. Virgin Valley (9-2)
4. SLAM Academy (8-3-1)
5. Moapa Valley (9-5-2)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Doral Academy at Foothill, 3:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran at Arbor View
Liberty at Coronado
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (21-0)
2. Palo Verde (11-4-3)
3. Bishop Gorman (14-5-1)
4. Las Vegas High (13-5-3)
5. Western (9-7-1)
Class 4A
1. Desert Oasis (14-1-1)
2. Liberty (17-2)
3. Canyon Springs (13-2-2)
4. Sierra Vista (13-4-1)
5. Desert Pines (9-3-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (14-2)
2. Del Sol (9-3)
3. Mater East (8-4-2)
4. Cristo Rey (8-6-1)
5. Virgin Valley (8-8-2)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Tech, 3 p.m.
Coronado at Palo Verde
Eldorado at Las Vegas High
Thursday
Las Vegas High at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Palo Verde at Eldorado
Desert Oasis at Clark
Canyon Springs at Centennial
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (22-8)
2. Coronado (19-4)
3. Arbor View (26-9)
4. Centennial (23-12)
5. Foothill (25-9)
Class 4A
1. Durango (21-10)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (24-10)
3. Tech (24-7)
4. Spring Valley (19-14)
5. Green Valley (21-17)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (20-10)
2. The Meadows (15-5)
3. Virgin Valley (17-6)
4. SLAM Academy (13-13)
5. Losee (10-14)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Liberty at Coronado
Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman
Centennial at Palo Verde
Wednesday
Durango at Sierra Vista
Faith Lutheran at Foothill
Thursday
Arbor View at Coronado
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.