Shadow Ridge boys, girls take aim at state cross country titles

The Shadow Ridge boys and girls cross country teams are the Southern Region’s top threats at Saturday’s Class 5A state cross country meet in Boulder City.

Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda (1039) competes during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Carson Wetzel, right, leads the pack during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coaches often refer to the “building process” when explaining their teams’ outlook for the future.

For the Shadow Ridge cross country program, the future has arrived.

Heading into Saturday’s Class 5A state meet at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, the Mustangs’ boys and girls teams have a legitimate shot of winning titles.

The boys finished second last year, and the girls finished ninth. Now both squads have matured, and elite performances have been the result.

Athletes in all divisions will run 5 kilometers.

Class 5A girls

Elynn Okuda won the Southern Region individual title Oct. 25 as the Mustangs placed three runners in the top five and four in the top 10 to roll to the team title at Veterans Memorial Park.

But Okuda will have to contend with the North’s top runners this time around. That includes Galena’s Gioia Coudriet and Eleanor Raker, who finished first and second at last week’s Northern Region race.

The competition also includes Okuda’s teammate Ryen Hughes, who suffered a health event and was unable to finish last year’s state race. Bishop Gorman’s Gabriella Martinez also will be in the hunt.

But as a team, Shadow Ridge’s top four runners are likely to put on a clinic.

“I knew pretty early on that we had a good team,” coach Mark Jimenez said. “But we really want to treat this one step at a time. If we can avoid the noise and remember it’s just another race, we’ll have a great shot.”

Defending champion Carson will stand in the way, as well as Galena and Douglas. Coronado and Bishop Gorman also will be contenders.

Class 5A boys

Shadow Ridge’s boys team will be even harder to beat.

The Mustangs, who won the regional title last week, finished second to Spanish Springs last year and will be eager for redemption. They have dominated local meets and have fared well against top programs in multistate events.

Though Kenan Dagge of Desert Oasis is the clear favorite for the individual title, Carson Wetzel will enter as Shadow Ridge’s top runner. Wetzel placed second behind Dagge in last week’s regional meet and was third in last year’s state meet.

Top Southern Region competition includes Wetzel’s teammate Justin Rawe, Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson and Green Valley’s Andrew Poirier. Spanish Springs’ Peyton Miller and an assortment of runners from Carson and Galena also will be in the chase from the North.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone healthy and focused, but not overwhelmed,” coach Andy Flynn said. “We just want to focus on running and not on the title and the pressure that brings.”

Top team competition will include Green Valley and Desert Oasis, along with Carson, Galena and Spanish Springs from the North.

Class 4A girls

Sky Pointe is likely to nab a second consecutive state team title. The Eagles swept the regional race and placed all seven runners in the top eight.

Sierra Vista, Cadence, Clark and Western appear to be distant runners-up, with none appearing to have the firepower to overcome Sky Pointe.

The Eagles’ Mackenzie Teel, Ella Christensen and Lacy Tippetts finished well ahead of the field at the regional race, with Clark’s Vianey Toledo being the one outsider with comparable times.

Class 4A boys

Sky Pointe’s boys also dominated in their Desert League meet last week, Basic was a distant second, and Sierra Vista finished third. Tech and Clark took first and second in the 4A Mountain race, but their times were significantly slower.

Rancho’s Emmanuel Salinas won the Desert individual race, but Sky Pointe’s Grant Medina, Jack Petty and Ryan Petty took the next three spots and could contend for the individual title. The Eagles’ Carter Prater holds the fastest 4A time of the season at 14:58.

Class 3A girls

Losee edged Pahrump Valley in the regional race, and both will be considered the teams to beat from the South. Top teams from the North include Truckee, Elko and Spring Creek.

Coral Academy’s Teegan LeBroke and The Meadows’ Larissa Spinella enter as top Southern runners.

Class 3A boys

Moapa Valley will represent the Southern Region’s best shot at a state title, but the Pirates will have to contend with a loaded Truckee team that enters as the favorite from the North.

Moapa’s Mordechai Yadegar finished more than a minute ahead of the field in last week’s regional race and should contend for the individual championship. Truckee’s Kiefer Wilcox, who dominated his race in the Northern Region, will represent Yadegar’s toughest competition.

Up next

What: High school cross country state meet

When: Saturday

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Boulder City

Schedule

10 a.m.: 5A girls

10:30 a.m.: 5A boys

11:05 a.m.: 4A girls

11:35 a.m.: 4A boys

12:10 p.m.: 3A girls

12:45 p.m.: 3A boys

1:20 p.m.: 2A girls

1:55 p.m.: 2A boys