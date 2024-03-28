67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

Legacy routs Clark in softball — PHOTOS

Clark pitcher Noel Gregorich, left, reaches to tag Legacy’s Cassandra Arellano, center, ...
Clark pitcher Noel Gregorich, left, reaches to tag Legacy’s Cassandra Arellano, center, out while she arrives to home plate safely during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy pitcher Nadia Armstrong throws to Clark during a high school softball game at Legacy Hig ...
Legacy pitcher Nadia Armstrong throws to Clark during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy outfielder Ciara Batalion-Wright (7) dances after hitting a single during a high school ...
Legacy outfielder Ciara Batalion-Wright (7) dances after hitting a single during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy’s Aofia Noa (14) high fives infielder Fernanda Barrios (10) after scoring during ...
Legacy’s Aofia Noa (14) high fives infielder Fernanda Barrios (10) after scoring during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game again ...
Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy outfielder Anai Ware (12) makes it to home plate while Clark pitcher Kathy Solano (9) an ...
Legacy outfielder Anai Ware (12) makes it to home plate while Clark pitcher Kathy Solano (9) anticipates the ball during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark third baseman Ashley Rodriguez (34) while Legacy Aofia Noa (14) slides safely on base dur ...
Clark third baseman Ashley Rodriguez (34) while Legacy Aofia Noa (14) slides safely on base during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark pitcher Noel Gregorich throws to Legacy during a high school softball game at Legacy High ...
Clark pitcher Noel Gregorich throws to Legacy during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark's Lieba Gillet (2) reaches to catch while Legacy catcher Kristin Raudez (6) safely runs t ...
Clark's Lieba Gillet (2) reaches to catch while Legacy catcher Kristin Raudez (6) safely runs to second base during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark’s Noel Gregorich (18) high fives Paola Garcia (11) after scoring during a high sch ...
Clark’s Noel Gregorich (18) high fives Paola Garcia (11) after scoring during a high school softball game against Legacy at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark's Lieba Gillet (2) bends to catch during a high school softball game against the Legacy a ...
Clark's Lieba Gillet (2) bends to catch during a high school softball game against the Legacy at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy first baseman Madison Castellon reaches to catch for an out on Clark’s Paola Garc ...
Legacy first baseman Madison Castellon reaches to catch for an out on Clark’s Paola Garcia (11) during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy infielder Fernanda Barrios (10) scores as home plate while Clark catcher Sandra Peredes ...
Legacy infielder Fernanda Barrios (10) scores as home plate while Clark catcher Sandra Peredes (1) anticipates the ball during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy outfielder Myla Smith (4) warms up to bat during a high school softball game against Cla ...
Legacy outfielder Myla Smith (4) warms up to bat during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy outfielder Nahara Gomez (18) prepares to run at third base during a high school softball ...
Legacy outfielder Nahara Gomez (18) prepares to run at third base during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy high fives Clark after winning a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wedn ...
Legacy high fives Clark after winning a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Clark’s Britney Kapugama (12) prepares to catch while Legacy second baseman Rylee Madden ...
Clark’s Britney Kapugama (12) prepares to catch while Legacy second baseman Rylee Madden (3) makes it to second base during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy celebrates after scoring multiple runs on Clark during a high school softball game at Le ...
Legacy celebrates after scoring multiple runs on Clark during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Legacy second baseman Rylee Madden (3) laughs at third base during a high school softball game ...
Legacy second baseman Rylee Madden (3) laughs at third base during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns throws to first for an out against Centennial Hig ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns
Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) throws against Cimarron-Memorial in the 2nd inning of t ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) pitches the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Basic moves up to No. 2 in 5A baseball
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2024 - 6:38 pm
 

Legacy scored 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 17-2 home win over Clark in a high school softball game Wednesday

Legacy (6-8, 1-1 Class 4A Desert League) next hosts Doral Academy, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 4A rankings, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Clark (4-3, 1-1) host Durango at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett
recommend 2
Liberty cruises past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law
recommend 4
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns
recommend 5
Softball season preview: Centennial seeks title ‘without a home’
recommend 6
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Green Valley’s Rustie Riley