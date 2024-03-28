Legacy routs Clark in softball — PHOTOS
Legacy claimed a home win over Clark in a high school softball game Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Legacy scored 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 17-2 home win over Clark in a high school softball game Wednesday
Legacy (6-8, 1-1 Class 4A Desert League) next hosts Doral Academy, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 4A rankings, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Clark (4-3, 1-1) host Durango at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
