Softball

Shadow Ridge blanks Liberty in softball — PHOTOS

By Christopher Clark Special to the Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 9:09 pm
 
Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) gets a high-five from her teammate Jimena Barraza (8) after the top of the fourth inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) gets a high-five from her teammate Abby Covington (10) after the top of the fourth inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4) delivers during the first inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty pitcher Crystal Warren (1) delivers to Shadow Ridge's Stevie Robison (1) during the first inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Carmela Garganese (2) slides safely into home plate to score as Liberty catcher Justice Lavin (77) tries to catch the ball during the first inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Carmela Garganese (2) gets a high-five from her teammate Josslin Law (4) after scoring on a single hit by Shadow Ridge's Jimena Barraza (8) during the third inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty picture Joei Luevanos (32) delivers during the fourth inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge's Maddie Foster (18) gets a high-five from her teammate Abby Covington (10) after scoring during the first inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty's Jaydah Chun (50), left, throws to first for a double play after forcing out Shadow Ridge's Jordynn Hernandez (12) at second during the fifth inning of a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4), center, and catcher Jacobi Gledill (13), right, get high-fives from their teammates after the top of the fourth inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Shadow Ridge softball team couldn’t have hoped for a better start to league play.

The Mustangs, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, earned a 7-0 home win over No. 3 Liberty on Wednesday.

“To come out against a team like that in the first league game really sets a precedent for us this season,” Shadow Ridge coach Julia Meyn said. “We need to battle like that every time and not let our guard down.”

Josslin Law had a sensational game for Shadow Ridge (7-2, 1-0 5A Mountain League), which is on a four-game winning streak. She pitched all seven innings, allowing only two hits with 16 strikeouts. She also went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI at the plate.

“She’s stoic,” Meyn said. “She is dialed in this season, she’s a true leader, she’s a warrior. Nothing seems to faze her; she just keeps throwing.”

Liberty (12-5, 0-1) had won four of its past five games.

The Mustangs established their dominance early. Law and catcher Jacobi Gledhill linked up well to quickly strike out the Patriots, and Shadow Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the third inning, hits from Maddie Foster, Gledhill and Law increased the Mustangs’ lead to 5-0. Shadow Ridge added two more runs in the fourth inning, helped by one of Liberty’s four errors in the game.

Gledhill went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Mustangs. Vanessa Saenz and Morgyn Vesco managed the only two hits for the Patriots.

“The girls, they lined their bats up, they linked them together,” Meyn said. “They played together. They cheered each other on. They played like a family out there, which is amazing.”

The teams are scheduled to meet again April 21 at Liberty.

Shadow Ridge next plays at Sierra Vista at 10 a.m. Saturday. Liberty will host Arbor View at noon Saturday.

