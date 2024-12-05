State’s top recruit changes mind on national signing day — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, the state’s top recruit according to 247Sports, switched his commitment from one SEC school to another on signing day.
Bishop Gorman’s football players made their share of noise on the field while winning a fourth consecutive state title this season.
On Wednesday, 12 of them made some noise off the field. A dozen Gaels signed their financial aid agreements (formerly letters of intent) with a variety of colleges on national signing day.
Gorman coach Brent Browner said 10 more will sign in February.
“This is not normal,” Browner said of his squad’s large number of recruits. “It’s a blessing. It shows these young men’s hard work and dedication, and it shows their development. We have a great coaching staff, and that’s the reason why these guys are going where they’re going.”
Gaels wide receiver Derek Meadows, Nevada’s top recruit according to 247Sports, wasn’t sure about his choice until an hour before Wednesday’s event. After originally agreeing to play at LSU, he flipped to Alabama at the last moment.
“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Alabama,” the four-star recruit said. “I feel like they will develop me and take me to the places I want to go.”
Although Meadows said he’s not quite sure what to expect at Alabama, he knows the Crimson Tide have won 18 national championships.
“I expect the coaches to push me to be my best,” Meadows said. “So we can win another national championship.”
Welcome to the Rising Tide! 📈🌊@Derek_Meadows30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/hfC47CEDs6
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2024
Offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, Nevada’s No. 2 recruit, signed to play at Miami (Florida). He credited his experience at Gorman for much of his success.
“There’s no doubt it’s been a blessing to start here for four years,” Alofaituli said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and conditioning. Now I’ll be going to Miami, which I chose because of their offensive line development. That will be very good for me.”
Welcome to the Canes family, @ALOFAITULISJ
🏈: Offensive Lineman
🏡: Las Vegas, Nevada
📚: Bishop Gorman#GoCanes | #NSD25 pic.twitter.com/UH4KkPWSy4
— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 4, 2024
Also on the list of Gorman signees was Jason Arredondo (Tulane), Kawika Hallums (Hawaii), Alema Iosua (Arizona State), Champ Kapanui (San Jose State), Keala Loo (Southern Utah), Landon McComber (Stanford), Sione Motuapuaka (Utah), Alexander Perez (Air Force), Stewart Taufa (Boise State) and Douglas Utu (Oregon).
Outside of Gorman, Coronado’s JJ Buchanan, Nevada’s No. 4 recruit, is heading to Utah as a two-way player.
Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher also signed to play at Utah. The linebacker finished his high school career as the state’s all-time leader in total tackles with 443. Teammate and former basketball standout Brian Townsend, a tight end and defensive end, committed to San Diego State after just one year of playing football.
Two local players will remain in Las Vegas to play at UNLV — Palo Verde linebacker Alexander Green and Liberty defensive lineman Eliah Logo.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.
Southern Nevada signees
Arbor View
Daniel Boyd, OL, Duke
Christian Thatcher, LB, Utah
Brian Townsend, DL/Edge, San Diego State
Bishop Gorman
SJ Alofaituli, OL, Miami (Fla.)
Jason Arredondo, LS, Tulane
Kawika Hallums, OL, Hawaii
Alema Iosua, OT, Arizona State
Champ Kapanui, LB, San Jose State
Keala Loo, DL, Southern Utah
Landon McComber, LB, Stanford
Derek Meadows, WR, LSU
Sione Motuapuaka, DT, Utah
Alexander Perez, DB, Air Force
Stewart Taufa, OL, Boise State
Douglas Utu, OL, Oregon
Coronado
JJ Buchanan, WR/DB, Utah
Aiden Krause, QB, Georgetown
Faith Lutheran
Cale Breslin, RB, BYU
Cole Keith, OLB, Cornell
Green Valley
Trey Glasper, WR/DB, Oregon State
Legacy
Dominic Oliver, WR/DB, Utah Tech
DeJuan Robinson, DB, Utah Tech
Liberty
Sean Craig, DB, Oregon State
Jeremiah Ioane, LB, Oregon State
Skyler Jackson, RB, Oregon State
Eliah Logo, DT, UNLV
Mojave
Albert "AJ" Tuitele, LB, Washington State
Palo Verde
Alexander Green, LB, UNLV
Shadow Ridge
Isaiah Akinsanya, TE, Utah Tech
Silverado
D'Angelo Hagans, S, Colorado State