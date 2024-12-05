State’s top recruit changes mind on national signing day — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, the state’s top recruit according to 247Sports, switched his commitment from one SEC school to another on signing day.

Bishop Gorman Head Coach Brent Browner speaks during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman linebacker Landon McComber, left, signs a financial aid agreement with Stanford University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, left, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Utah during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Utah during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Miami during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Miami during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Miami during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Oregon during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Oregon during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Oregon during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman linebacker Landon McComber, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Stanford University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman linebacker Landon McComber, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Stanford University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman linebacker Champ Kapanui, center, signs a financial aid agreement with San Jose State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive back Alexander Perez, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the United States Air Force Academy during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows is questioned by the media after signing a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Stewart Taufa, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Boise State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Stewart Taufa, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Boise State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Alema Iosua, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Arizona State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman long snapper Jason Arredondo, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Tulane University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman long snapper Jason Arredondo, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Tulane University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Keala Loo, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Southern Utah University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Kawika Hallums, center, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Hawaii during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

12 Bishop Gorman signees and some coaches take a group photograph after the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, left, signs a financial aid agreement with the University of Alabama during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s football players made their share of noise on the field while winning a fourth consecutive state title this season.

On Wednesday, 12 of them made some noise off the field. A dozen Gaels signed their financial aid agreements (formerly letters of intent) with a variety of colleges on national signing day.

Gorman coach Brent Browner said 10 more will sign in February.

“This is not normal,” Browner said of his squad’s large number of recruits. “It’s a blessing. It shows these young men’s hard work and dedication, and it shows their development. We have a great coaching staff, and that’s the reason why these guys are going where they’re going.”

Gaels wide receiver Derek Meadows, Nevada’s top recruit according to 247Sports, wasn’t sure about his choice until an hour before Wednesday’s event. After originally agreeing to play at LSU, he flipped to Alabama at the last moment.

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Alabama,” the four-star recruit said. “I feel like they will develop me and take me to the places I want to go.”

Although Meadows said he’s not quite sure what to expect at Alabama, he knows the Crimson Tide have won 18 national championships.

“I expect the coaches to push me to be my best,” Meadows said. “So we can win another national championship.”

Offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, Nevada’s No. 2 recruit, signed to play at Miami (Florida). He credited his experience at Gorman for much of his success.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a blessing to start here for four years,” Alofaituli said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and conditioning. Now I’ll be going to Miami, which I chose because of their offensive line development. That will be very good for me.”

Also on the list of Gorman signees was Jason Arredondo (Tulane), Kawika Hallums (Hawaii), Alema Iosua (Arizona State), Champ Kapanui (San Jose State), Keala Loo (Southern Utah), Landon McComber (Stanford), Sione Motuapuaka (Utah), Alexander Perez (Air Force), Stewart Taufa (Boise State) and Douglas Utu (Oregon).

Outside of Gorman, Coronado’s JJ Buchanan, Nevada’s No. 4 recruit, is heading to Utah as a two-way player.

Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher also signed to play at Utah. The linebacker finished his high school career as the state’s all-time leader in total tackles with 443. Teammate and former basketball standout Brian Townsend, a tight end and defensive end, committed to San Diego State after just one year of playing football.

Two local players will remain in Las Vegas to play at UNLV — Palo Verde linebacker Alexander Green and Liberty defensive lineman Eliah Logo.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Southern Nevada signees

Arbor View

Daniel Boyd, OL, Duke

Christian Thatcher, LB, Utah

Brian Townsend, DL/Edge, San Diego State

Bishop Gorman

SJ Alofaituli, OL, Miami (Fla.)

Jason Arredondo, LS, Tulane

Kawika Hallums, OL, Hawaii

Alema Iosua, OT, Arizona State

Champ Kapanui, LB, San Jose State

Keala Loo, DL, Southern Utah

Landon McComber, LB, Stanford

Derek Meadows, WR, LSU

Sione Motuapuaka, DT, Utah

Alexander Perez, DB, Air Force

Stewart Taufa, OL, Boise State

Douglas Utu, OL, Oregon

Coronado

JJ Buchanan, WR/DB, Utah

Aiden Krause, QB, Georgetown

Faith Lutheran

Cale Breslin, RB, BYU

Cole Keith, OLB, Cornell

Green Valley

Trey Glasper, WR/DB, Oregon State

Legacy

Dominic Oliver, WR/DB, Utah Tech

DeJuan Robinson, DB, Utah Tech

Liberty

Sean Craig, DB, Oregon State

Jeremiah Ioane, LB, Oregon State

Skyler Jackson, RB, Oregon State

Eliah Logo, DT, UNLV

Mojave

Albert "AJ" Tuitele, LB, Washington State

Palo Verde

Alexander Green, LB, UNLV

Shadow Ridge

Isaiah Akinsanya, TE, Utah Tech

Silverado

D'Angelo Hagans, S, Colorado State