Top 5 high school football playoff games for Week 13

Faith Lutheran hosts Green Valley for the 5A Division II Southern League title to highlight the Week 13 high school football playoff schedule in Southern Nevada.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) keeps the ball during the second half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alex Rogers (15) moves to pass during the second half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley wide reciter Trey Glasper (1) makes a touchdown during a game against Green Valley at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley quarterback Jack Thow throws the ball during a game against Foothill at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

With the parity in the Class 5A Division II Southern League, it seems fitting to see the No. 3 and 4 seeds playing for the league title and a spot in the state title game. Fourth-seeded Green Valley upset top-seeded and league champ Basic 24-14, and No. 3 Faith Lutheran rolled past No. 2 Foothill 43-22 in semifinal games last Friday.

Green Valley (5-6) forced six turnovers at Basic, and the Gators blocked an extra point in their 40-39 triple-overtime win against Sierra Vista in a league quarterfinal. Gators defense end Herbert Ware leads the state with 13 sacks.

Faith Lutheran (8-3) has found a consistent balance on offense with quarterbacks Alex Rogers and Garty Odom and running back Cale Breslin. The three accounted for four touchdowns last week at Foothill. Faith Lutheran defeated Green Valley 30-14 in a regular-season meeting Sept. 8.

Palo Verde at Legacy

Having a bye in the first week of the playoffs didn’t bother top-seeded Legacy or second-seeded Palo Verde in last week’s league semifinals. Legacy rolled Clark 45-0, and Palo Verde pulled away from Desert Oasis 49-38.

Legacy (6-4) won the regular-season meeting 27-20 on Oct. 13. Quarterback Aiden Crawford threw three touchdowns last week and leads a Longhorns offense that averages 369.3 yards per game.

Palo Verde (5-4) has used a similar balanced offensive attack with 21 touchdown passes from quarterback Crew Dannels, and wide receiver Furious Hoskins and running back Bryant Johnson accounting for 11 and 10 touchdowns, respectively.

Somerset-Losee at Centennial

First-year Centennial coach DJ Campbell has the Bulldogs one win from playing for the 4A state title. Centennial, the No. 1 seed in the Desert League playoffs, will host No. 2 Somerset-Losee for a spot in the title game.

Centennial (9-1) cruised to the 4A Desert League regular-season title and defeated Somerset-Losee 38-28 on Sept. 8. Bulldogs quarterback Victor Plotnikov is fourth in the state with 2,194 passing yards and third with 32 touchdown passes.

Under the guidance of longtime Arbor View coach Dan Barnson, Somerset-Losee (10-2) has established itself as a contender in 4A in its second season playing varsity football. The Lions average 354.5 rushing yards per game, led by running back Malachi Johnson, who is second in the state with 1,645 yards.

Canyon Springs at Sunrise Mountain

Perhaps the surprise team of the season in Southern Nevada has been Sunrise Mountain. The Miners won the 4A Mountain League regular-season title and will host Canyon Springs for the league title and a spot in the 4A state title game.

Sunrise Mountain (8-1) held on for a 36-35 win over Eldorado in a league semifinal last week. The Miners handed Canyon Springs its lone defeat in an 18-13 road win Oct. 13. Canyon Springs (9-1), which played the past two seasons in 5A, cruised past Chaparral 40-14 last week and outscored opponents 305-79 this season.

Moapa Valley at Truckee, noon Saturday

Two of the top 3A programs will meet in a state semifinal for the second straight season.

Moapa Valley (9-2) was undefeated and lost at Truckee 35-7 in a state semifinal last season, as the Wolverines defeated SLAM Academy for the state title a week later. The winner will play either SLAM Academy or Elko for the state title Nov. 18.

The Pirates have won six straight since suffering a 27-point home loss to league champion SLAM Academy on Sept. 14. Playing at Truckee’s field in California is a tall task for most teams. Truckee (11-0) has left no doubt it is the top 3A Northern team, defeating all league opponents by at least two touchdowns.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.