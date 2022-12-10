Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Coronado's Angelina Sayles (17) looks to send the ball over the net against Shadow Ridge during a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boulder City's Julianna Luebke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Arbor View's Willow Watson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Coronado coach Matt Johnson is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Coronado's Angelina Sayles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Naomi White is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Coronado's Abigail Paulson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Tatum Thompson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Basic's AnnaMaria Ramos is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Moapa Valley's Sydney Reese is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

First Team

Ashley Duckworth, Bishop Gorman — The junior was second in the state with 143 blocks and had 287 kills on a .430 hitting percentage with 58 serving aces.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore was second in the state with 463 kills and added 295 digs and 42 serving aces.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior led the state in serving aces (130) and had 337 kills for the Class 3A state champion Eagles.

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior led the Class 5A state champion Cougars with 299 kills and a .334 hitting percentage.

AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 397 kills, 117 serving aces, 214 digs and a .457 hitting percentage.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The senior led the state with 488 kills and was third in hitting percentage (.485).

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior was fifth in the state in kills with 430 and added 328 digs and 53 serving aces.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior was named the Class 5A Southern Region player of the year with 266 kills and 75 serving aces.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The junior was third in the state with 546 digs and only committed one error on the season.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 434 kills on a .373 hitting percentage with 356 digs and 55 serving aces.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — The junior has 212 kills and 82 blocks for the Class 4A state champion Aggies.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 206 kills, 103 blocks and 35 serving aces.

Coach of the Year

Matt Johnson, Coronado — He guided the Cougars to a 29-5 record and the Class 5A Southern Region and state championships

Second Team

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 579 assists, 182 digs and 70 serving aces.

Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The senior had 266 kills, 114 digs and 25 serving aces.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 serving aces.

Adaora Ezeonalue, The Meadows — The senior had 335 kills and led the state with a .579 hitting percentage for the Class 2A state champion Mustangs.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The senior led the Class 4A state champion Aggies with 67 serving aces and had 447 assists.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had 343 kills and 59 serving aces for the Class 4A state runners-up.

Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had 198 kills, 192 digs and 28 serving aces for the Class 5A state champions.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 228 kills, 255 digs and 39 aces.

Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 321 kills, 254 digs and 44 aces.

Sereniti Simon, Del Sol — The senior was third in the state with 443 kills and had 95 serving aces.

Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy — The junior had 221 kills, 204 digs and 51 aces.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman — The freshman had 317 kills, 324 digs, 64 blocks and 48 aces.

Honorable Mentions

Mia Arambula, Coronado

Olivia Charron, Green Valley Christian

Kira Delong, Boulder City

Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista

Jaida Harris, Lake Mead Academy

Jayda Hutchins, Liberty

Jayda Jones, Bonanza

Brook Kramer, Silverado

Aivry Makaiwi, Shadow Ridge

Jamison Metzger, Desert Oasis

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley

Ellie Thurman, Green Valley Christian

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.