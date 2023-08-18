93°F
Girls Volleyball

Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 11:20 pm
 
Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Si ...
Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sierra Vista student section cheers as their girls volleyball team gets a point during a ma ...
The Sierra Vista student section cheers as their girls volleyball team gets a point during a match against Legacy High School at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy right side Tine Jennings reaches for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sie ...
Legacy right side Tine Jennings reaches for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs (5) jumps up for an assist as outside hitter and fellow team ...
Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs (5) jumps up for an assist as outside hitter and fellow teammate Holiness Hodges watches during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson bumps the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista ...
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson bumps the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs jumps up for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at ...
Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs jumps up for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (left) is comforted by her teammates after giving a point up to Si ...
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (left) is comforted by her teammates after giving a point up to Sierra Vista during a match at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy outside hitter Holiness Hodges watches the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at S ...
Legacy outside hitter Holiness Hodges watches the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point ...
Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derange sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vist ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derange sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein walks down the court during a match against Legacy at ...
Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein walks down the court during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista head girls volleyball coach Camille McComas coaches from the sidelines during a ma ...
Sierra Vista head girls volleyball coach Camille McComas coaches from the sidelines during a match against Legacy High School at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sierra Vista girls volleyball team celebrates winning a set in a match up against Legacy at ...
The Sierra Vista girls volleyball team celebrates winning a set in a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derangelooks back at a teammate during a match against Legacy at S ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derangelooks back at a teammate during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika makes a heart gesture with her hands to a teammate on ...
Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika makes a heart gesture with her hands to a teammate on the sidelines during a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra ...
Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista middle blocker Nicole Mcmanus (3) sends the ball back over the net during a match ...
Sierra Vista middle blocker Nicole Mcmanus (3) sends the ball back over the net during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika hits the ball during an assist at a match up against ...
Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika hits the ball during an assist at a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Degrange (23) sends the ball back over the net during a match up a ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina Degrange (23) sends the ball back over the net during a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (7) speaks to a teammate during a match against Sierra Vista at Si ...
Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (7) speaks to a teammate during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy rallied after dropping the first two sets to pull off a 29-31, 20-25, 25-20, 33-31, 15-13 road win over Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball game Thursday on the opening night of high school sports competition.

Senior outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras had 17 kills and 21 digs for Legacy (1-0). Junior outside hitter Ariella Maika had 18 kills and three serving aces for Sierra Vista (0-1).

Both teams will participate in the Las Vegas High School Invitational beginning Friday. Legacy plays Sage Creek (California) at 5 p.m. at Del Sol, and Sierra Vista plays Enterprise (Utah) at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas High.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

