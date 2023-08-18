Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Legacy and Sierra Vista put on a show on the opening night of high school sports competition with a five-set girls volleyball thriller. Here are photos from the game.

Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sierra Vista student section cheers as their girls volleyball team gets a point during a match against Legacy High School at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy right side Tine Jennings reaches for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs (5) jumps up for an assist as outside hitter and fellow teammate Holiness Hodges watches during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy middle Kiana Peterson bumps the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy setter Miy’aja Diggs jumps up for the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (left) is comforted by her teammates after giving a point up to Sierra Vista during a match at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy outside hitter Holiness Hodges watches the ball during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista teammates Nicole Mcmanus (3) and Lanna Ryan Ong (4) celebrate Ong scoring a point during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derange sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein walks down the court during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista head girls volleyball coach Camille McComas coaches from the sidelines during a match against Legacy High School at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sierra Vista girls volleyball team celebrates winning a set in a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista setter Angelina Derangelooks back at a teammate during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika makes a heart gesture with her hands to a teammate on the sidelines during a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista outside hitter Madisen Rhein sets the ball during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista middle blocker Nicole Mcmanus (3) sends the ball back over the net during a match against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista outside hitter Ariella Maika hits the ball during an assist at a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista setter Angelina Degrange (23) sends the ball back over the net during a match up against Legacy at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy middle Kiana Peterson (7) speaks to a teammate during a match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy rallied after dropping the first two sets to pull off a 29-31, 20-25, 25-20, 33-31, 15-13 road win over Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball game Thursday on the opening night of high school sports competition.

Senior outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras had 17 kills and 21 digs for Legacy (1-0). Junior outside hitter Ariella Maika had 18 kills and three serving aces for Sierra Vista (0-1).

Both teams will participate in the Las Vegas High School Invitational beginning Friday. Legacy plays Sage Creek (California) at 5 p.m. at Del Sol, and Sierra Vista plays Enterprise (Utah) at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas High.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.