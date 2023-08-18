Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Legacy and Sierra Vista put on a show on the opening night of high school sports competition with a five-set girls volleyball thriller. Here are photos from the game.
Legacy rallied after dropping the first two sets to pull off a 29-31, 20-25, 25-20, 33-31, 15-13 road win over Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball game Thursday on the opening night of high school sports competition.
Senior outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras had 17 kills and 21 digs for Legacy (1-0). Junior outside hitter Ariella Maika had 18 kills and three serving aces for Sierra Vista (0-1).
Both teams will participate in the Las Vegas High School Invitational beginning Friday. Legacy plays Sage Creek (California) at 5 p.m. at Del Sol, and Sierra Vista plays Enterprise (Utah) at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas High.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.