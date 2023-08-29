93°F
Girls Volleyball

No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 9:17 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (13) spikes the ball during a volleyball game betwe ...
Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (13) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Siena Novak (14) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill Hi ...
Foothill’s Siena Novak (14) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Ayanna Watson (4) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Footh ...
Bishop Gorman’s Ayanna Watson (4) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Ayanna Watson (4) moments after spiking the ball during a volleyball gam ...
Bishop Gorman’s Ayanna Watson (4) moments after spiking the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Leilia Toailoa (18) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foo ...
Bishop Gorman’s Leilia Toailoa (18) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) jumps to block the net during a volleyball game between Foot ...
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) jumps to block the net during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Alexa Ham (15) prepares to block a hit from Foothill’s Lexington ...
Bishop Gorman’s Alexa Ham (15) prepares to block a hit from Foothill’s Lexington Trummell (3) during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ayanna Watson had 16 kills as Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-5 home win over Foothill in a girls volleyball match Monday.

Watson added eight aces and four blocks for the Gaels (3-0, 1-0 Class 5A Desert League).

Gorman next plays in the Nike Tournament of Champions on Friday in Tampa, Florida, and Foothill (5-6, 0-1) plays at Sierra Vista on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

