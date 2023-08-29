No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman rolled to a three-set home win over Foothill in a girls volleyball game on Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman’s Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (13) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Siena Novak (14) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ayanna Watson had 16 kills as Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-5 home win over Foothill in a girls volleyball match Monday.

Watson added eight aces and four blocks for the Gaels (3-0, 1-0 Class 5A Desert League).

Gorman next plays in the Nike Tournament of Champions on Friday in Tampa, Florida, and Foothill (5-6, 0-1) plays at Sierra Vista on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

