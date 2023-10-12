No. 1 Gorman sweeps Shadow Ridge in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rolled to a three-set home win over Shadow Ridge in a girls volleyball match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 home win over No. 5 Shadow Ridge in a girls volleyball match Wednesday.
Gorman (26-5, 9-0 5A Desert League) hosts Silverado on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., and Shadow Ridge (19-14, 6-3) hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
