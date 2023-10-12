67°F
Girls Volleyball

No. 1 Gorman sweeps Shadow Ridge in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 11:23 pm
 
Shadow Ride middle blocker Riah Thurston (11) slams the ball over the net during a game against ...
Shadow Ride middle blocker Riah Thurston (11) slams the ball over the net during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson serves the ball during a match against Shadow Ridge ...
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson serves the ball during a match against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Leilia Toailoa (18) hits the ball during a game against Shadow Rid ...
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Leilia Toailoa (18) hits the ball during a game against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman opposite hitter Kiana Toldeo-McMahon (7) celebrates a kill with a teammate during ...
Bishop Gorman opposite hitter Kiana Toldeo-McMahon (7) celebrates a kill with a teammate during a game against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman libero Tatum Thompson (8) serves the ball during a game against Shadow ridge at B ...
Bishop Gorman libero Tatum Thompson (8) serves the ball during a game against Shadow ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson bumps the ball during a match against Shadow Ridge at Bis ...
Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson bumps the ball during a match against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson (9) brings the ball over the net during a game against Sh ...
Bishop Gorman setter Trinity Thompson (9) brings the ball over the net during a game against Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Desirae Noble (5) sets the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman ...
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Desirae Noble (5) sets the ball during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge setter Autumn Ahlstrom (1) chases after the ball during a match against Bishop Gor ...
Shadow Ridge setter Autumn Ahlstrom (1) chases after the ball during a match against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Desirae Knoble smiles during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop ...
Shadow Ridge outside hitter Desirae Knoble smiles during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Bree Farrimond (14) hits the ball over the net during a match again ...
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Bree Farrimond (14) hits the ball over the net during a match against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Bree Farrimond (14) speaks to a teammate during a game against Bish ...
Shadow Ridge middle blocker Bree Farrimond (14) speaks to a teammate during a game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 home win over No. 5 Shadow Ridge in a girls volleyball match Wednesday.

Gorman (26-5, 9-0 5A Desert League) hosts Silverado on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., and Shadow Ridge (19-14, 6-3) hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

